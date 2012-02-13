Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) to 'A' from
'A+', Bankia, S.A. (Bankia) to 'BBB+' from 'A-', CaixaBank, S.A.
(CaixaBank) to 'A-' from 'A' and Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de
Barcelona (La Caixa) to 'A-' from 'A'. With the exception of La Caixa, the
Long-term IDRs have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook
on BBVA's and CaixaBanks's Long-term IDR is Negative. The Outlook on Bankia's
Long-term IDR is Stable as it is at the Support Rating Floor (SRF). A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The rating actions largely reflect Fitch's downgrade of the Spanish sovereign to
'A'/Negative from 'AA-' (see "Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Six Eurozone
Sovereigns" and "Fitch Comments Further on Downgrade of Spain to 'A'; Outlook
Negative", both dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The Negative
Outlooks on BBVA and Caixabank mirror that on the sovereign rating.
As a result of the downgrade of the sovereign rating, Fitch has also downgraded
BBVA, CaixaBank and Bankia's Support Ratings to '2' from '1' and revised their
SRFs to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The downgrade of Spain indicates a weakening of its
ability to support its largest banks. However, Fitch expects the Spanish
authorities to continue to show a high propensity to support these institutions.
Fitch believes there is a close link between bank and sovereign credit risk (and
therefore ratings) and, it is unusual for banks to be rated above their domestic
sovereigns. Banks tend to own large portfolios of domestic sovereign debt and
are highly exposed to domestic counterparties, meaning profitability and asset
quality are vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic and market trends. Funding
access, stability and cost for domestic banks are also often closely linked to
broad perceptions of sovereign risk. Fitch expects no GDP growth for Spain in
2012 and 1% growth 2013, for unemployment to remain high at around 23% and for
the real estate market to remain a long-term cause for concern.
The diversification achieved through BBVA's ownership of subsidiaries in Latin
America and the U.S. has helped BBVA to mitigate some of the earnings and asset
quality pressures it is currently facing in Spain and positively differentiates
BBVA from the more domestically-focussed Spanish banks with lower VRs.
Nonetheless, in Fitch's opinion, it does not entirely mitigate the rating
constraints arising from its domicile. Local regulatory scrutiny and
requirements mean capital and liquidity are not fully transferable within
banking groups, particularly cross border. The VRs of BBVA's largest
international subsidiaries are 'a-' (BBVA Bancomer) and 'bbb+' (Compass
Bancshares, Inc), still lower than BBVA.
BBVA's profitability and asset quality in Spain will continue to be affected by
the weak economic environment. However, concerns relating to the bank's exposure
to the stressed real estate sector in Spain are substantially mitigated as the
bank will have reserved around 50% of the total exposure to the sector by
end-2012 as estimated by Fitch. In the medium term, earnings from the group's
diverse international retail franchise, particularly Mexico and South America,
should continue to offset weak profitability in Spain and support the parent
bank's overall profitability to a greater degree than domestic banks can
achieve.
BBVA is making substantial efforts to boost capital and will comply with the 9%
core capital requirement set by the European Banking Authority by end-June 2012.
It is one of the Spanish banks that is better placed to comply with the stricter
provisioning rules imposed by the Spanish Ministry of Finance. With a Fitch core
capital to weighted risks ratio of 9.3% at end-2011, Fitch considers
capitalisation good.
CaixaBank's extensive nationwide retail banking franchise contributes to
recurring revenue generation. However, its activities are centred in Spain and
the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook and challenging wholesale funding
markets are likely to continue to negatively affect its profitability and asset
quality. It has less scope to mitigate these pressures than internationally
diversified banks. On the other hand, its VR also considers strong capital base
with an estimated Fitch core capital to weighted risks ratio of around 10.5% at
end-2011. Existing reserves include EUR1.8bn of generic reserves, which will
help CaixaBank to cope with the stricter provisioning requirements.
As a holding company, La Caixa's IDR and VR are mainly driven by the capacity
for dividend flows from, and the risk profile of, its investments/subsidiaries.
Its main investment is an 81.5% stake in CaixaBank but its debt service capacity
also relies on dividend flows from, and the potential monetisation of
investments held by, another subholding that owns real estate subsidiaries and
stakes in utility companies. Fitch believes that the potential for lower
dividend flows and higher impairments required on foreclosed assets are likely
to weaken La Caixa's risk profile. A EUR1.5bn subordinated debt issue in Q411
has helped reduce the refinancing risks associated with EUR2.5bn of maturities
in 2012 and Fitch understands that further refinancing initiatives are in the
pipeline. La Caixa's Long-term IDR and VR remain on RWN while Fitch reassesses
these risks. Any further negative rating action on La Caixa's IDR and VR is
likely to be limited to one notch.
Bankia is Spain's largest domestic banking group. Its 'bb-' VR is unaffected by
today's rating actions. Its VR takes into account its high risk concentration to
Spain's troubled property sector, weak asset quality and the correlation of
Bankia's activities with Spain's weak economy, which will continue to affect
profitability and asset quality. It also considers that Bankia is highly reliant
on the wholesale funding markets, faces sizeable refinancing needs in the medium
term and its access to the capital markets remains difficult.
As Bankia's VR is lower than its SRF, its Long-term IDR has been downgraded to
the level of its SRF ('BBB+') and reflects Fitch's opinion that there is a high
likelihood that it would receive extraordinary state support, if needed. The
Outlook is Stable. Bankia's SRF would likely only be downgraded if there was a
multiple notch further downgrade of the Spanish sovereign rating.
The multiple-notch downgrade of the preference shares issued by BBVA and
CaixaBank and any of their special purpose issuance vehicles reflect the
application of Fitch's new bank regulatory capital securities rating criteria
(see 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated 15 December
2011 at www.fitchratings.com). In Spain, Fitch rates preference shares five
notches below an institution's VR because it believes non-performance triggers
can be relatively easily activated.
Any rating actions on BBVA's U.S. and Latin American subsidiaries will be
covered in a separate comment.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBVA:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'a' from 'a+'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN
SRF: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1';
removed from RWN
Market-lined senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'Aemr' from 'A+emr';
removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; removed from RWN
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN
BBVA Capital Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN
BBVA International Preferred, S.A. Unipersonal
Preference shares: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'; removed from RWN
BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1'; removed from placed
on RWN
BBVA U.S. Senior, S.A. Unipersonal
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at'F1'; removed from RWN
CaixaBank, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; removed from RWN
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from'1'; removed from RWN
SRF: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: downgraded to 'F2'
from 'F1'; removed from RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-',removed from RWN
Preference shares and preferred stock: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BBB'; removed
from RWN
La Caixa:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; maintained on RWN
Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'; removed from RWN
VR: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'; maintained on RWN
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
SRF affirmed at 'No floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; maintained
RWN
Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-', maintained on RWN
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'A'
Bankia:
Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable; removed from RWN
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: unaffected at 'bb-'
Support Rating: downgraded to '2' from '1'; removed from RWN
Support Rating Floor: revised to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed from RWN
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; removed
from RWN
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured securities: downgraded to 'BBB+emr' from 'A-emr',
removed from RWN
State-guaranteed debt: unaffected at 'A'
