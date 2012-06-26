(The following statement was released by the rating agency) -- On June 22, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on OCP's sponsor, Repsol-YPF S.A., and revised the outlook to stable from negative. -- We are affirming the 'BBB' rating on Ecuador-based oil pipeline project OCP's $900 million senior secured bank loan. -- The stable outlook reflects that we do not expect further credit-quality deterioration at Repsol. June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB' rating on the $900 million senior secured bank loan due 2018 of Ecuador-based oil pipeline project Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados (OCP). The outlook is stable. On June 22, 2012, we affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on Spanish oil and gas company, Repsol YPF S.A. and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The outlook revision of OCP to stable reflects that we do not expect further credit-quality deterioration at Repsol. We believe that Repsol's current credit quality supports our 'BBB' rating on OCP's bank loan. We estimate that, in a scenario in which the weakest rated performance guarantors--Repsol and Anadarko--defaulted on the guarantee payment of their corresponding shipping interest, the project would still be able to make debt payments fully and on time if the other sponsors continued to comply with the shipping interest payments. We base our 'BBB' rating on OCP's senior secured bank loan on the several, but not joint, performance guarantee of its sponsors, Repsol-YPF (BBB-/Stable/A-3), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), PetroOriental Holding Ltd. (not rated), Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (BBB-/Positive/--), and Petrobras Argentina S.A. (PASA; BB-/Negative/--; formerly Petrobras Energia S.A.). Letters of credit from financial institutions that we rate at or above 'BBB' support PASA and PetroOriental's creditworthiness. Furthermore, the transaction's contractual structure calls for initial shipper transportation agreements (ISTAs) between the sponsors and OCP. Its advanced tariff payment structure--in the event of force majeure (including expropriation of the pipeline)--isolates OCP from sovereign credit risk. The guarantors are bound by "ship-or-pay" or advance tariff agreements, even in a remote scenario in which the Ecuadorian government nationalizes the pipeline or the guarantors' economic incentives decrease because of disappointing oil exploration. The shippers' creditworthiness provides an adequate cushion for the company to meet its scheduled financial obligations under the ISTAs. The project's senior secured debt is payable in semiannual installments. OCP made its last principal and interest payment of $43.5 million in December 2011. The next debt service payment is due in June 2012, for a total of $44.7 million. The project already has these funds in reserve. To date, about 42% of the $900 million bank loan has been repaid, leaving only $551.8 million outstanding. We believe the project's liquidity is satisfactory. The project has a strong debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), which we expect to average 2.28x throughout the remaining life of the notes. The project's only additional source of liquidity is a debt-service reserve fund for the next principal and interest payment. As of Dec. 1, 2011, the reserve fund held $45.8 million. The project may distribute dividends as long as the DSCR exceeds 1.20x. The stable outlook on OCP reflects the performance guarantors' currently adequate creditworthiness, which supports the issue rating. A downgrade of Repsol or any of the key guarantors below 'BBB-'could lead to a downgrade of OCP's bank loan, reflecting the credit-quality deterioration of one of its key sponsors. Although we don't believe an upgrade is probable in the short-to-medium term, it could be possible if the creditworthiness of the guarantors with the highest participation in the project improves significantly. RATINGS LIST Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Oleoducto de Crudos Pesados Senior Secured Bank Loan BBB/Stable/-- BBB/Negative/-- RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Spain-Based Repsol Outlook Revised To Stable On Strategy To Reduce Debt; 'BBB-' Rating Affirmed; June 22, 2012 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)