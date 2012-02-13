Feb 13 - Fitch assigns CityCenter Holdings, LLC's (CityCenter) $240 million in proposed first lien note issuance a rating of 'BB-'/'RR1'. CityCenter's existing ratings are not impacted by the issuance. CityCenter's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'B-'. A full list of ratings appears at the end of this press release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The first lien notes are being issued as part of the same series of the 7.625% senior secured first lien notes due 2016, which has $900 million outstanding. The note proceeds, along with cash on hand, will paydown CityCenter's term loan by $300 million. There was $375 million of term loans outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2011, hence $75 million will remain. Debt incurrence under the first lien notes is governed by a 2.0 times (x) Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage (CFCC) ratio. There are, however, some considerable carveouts including a $100 million general carveout. Restricted payments are also only permitted if the pro forma CFCC ratio exceeds 2x. Restricted payments (RPs) are governed by a RP basket, which is built using 50% of net income plus certain capital contributions. Fitch expects net income to be negative in the near-to-medium term but there is a $50 million general carveout for RPs. There are no meaningful financial maintenance covenants in the indenture. The term loan's covenants are much more stringent with no additional debt or RPs permitted (outside of some minor carveouts) and a somewhat difficult financial maintenance covenant step-up schedule (coverage test stepping up to 1.5x by Sept. 2013). The financial covenants plus CityCenter's overall credit profile are discussed at greater length in Fitch's credit analysis report for MGM Resorts International (MGM) and CityCenter dated Feb. 1, 2012. The proposed transaction would be a slight positive for CityCenter's credit profile, particularly in terms of liquidity and financial flexibility. It would extend the maturity profile by pushing out about $300 million of debt maturing in January 2015 (term loan maturity) to January 2016. The transaction would also allow CityCenter to accumulate an additional cash cushion since the loan's mandatory 75% excess cash sweep will not be that meaningful of factor. Nor will the term loan's financial covenants, which would allow for only thin covenant cushion levels when becoming active March 2012. Pro forma for the transaction, CityCenter will have $112 million of cash relative to $75 million in term loans outstanding. Cash flow would also be marginally improved since CityCenter would be using $60 million of its cash to paydown the term loan, which is priced at Libor plus 650 basis points with a 1% Libor floor. The existing 7.625% first lien notes are currently trading at a significant premium so the interest rate differential should be a slight positive for CityCenter. On the negative side, Fitch is concerned that the transaction reduces CityCenter's avenues for meaningful deleveraging. Prior to the transaction being announced Fitch took some comfort in the term loan's 75% excess cash sweep as a method to reduce debt and offset the debt accruing from the second-lien notes' payment-in-kind (PIK) option, which is mandatory through July 2012. The first- and second-lien notes are not callable until 2014 (at 104% for the first lien notes and 105% for the second lien) and are trading at a premium. There is little impact from the proposed transaction on Fitch's calculations for recovery in an event of default. Fitch still calculates full recovery for the term loans and the first lien notes, which are essentially pari passu (with exception of receipt of Crystals sales proceeds outside of a foreclosure). Fitch's calculates that the recovery of the second-lien notes remains in the 31% - 50% range, which is consistent with a 'B-'/'RR4' rating. Through Dec. 31, 2011, CityCenter's EBITDA for the latest 12-month period is $212 million. Relative to $1.22 billion of first lien debt (pro forma for the transaction), debt/EBITDA is 5.7 times (x). Relative to approximately $1.95 billion of debt through the second-lien, debt/EBITDA is 9.2x (pro forma for the PIK note's interest accruing through July 2012 when PIK becomes optional). Assuming the first lien note prices inline with the prevailing yield on the existing first lien note and CityCenter opts not to use the PIK option starting in July 2012, Fitch estimates pro forma interest at roughly $169 million, equating to a 1.25x pro forma coverage. This level of coverage is adequate in context of the 'B-' IDR when taking into account CityCenter's minimal maintenance capital expenditure needs as well as Fitch expectation for continued Las Vegas Strip recovery and ramp up in CityCenter's operations. Fitch rates CityCenter as follows: --IDR 'B-'; --Senior secured credit facility 'BB-'/'RR1' --First lien senior secured note 'BB-'/'RR1' --Second lien senior secured PIK note 'B-'/'RR4' Contact: Primary Analyst Michael Paladino, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9113 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alex Bumazhny, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-9179 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312 368-2073 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide additional information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure. --'MGM Resorts International' Credit Analysis Report' (Feb. 1, 2012); --'U.S. Gaming Recovery Analyses -- Third-Quarter 2011' (Jan. 4, 2012); --'2012 Outlook: Gaming - Market Exposure the Differentiating Factor' (Dec. 13, 2011); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities Within a Corporate Group Structure' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-financial Corporate Issuers' (May 12, 2011).