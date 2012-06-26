June 26 - Since early 2008, borrowing costs for banks and brokerages have been higher than for industrial companies with investment-grade ratings, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "U.S. Financial Companies Have Faced Higher Borrowing Costs Than Industrial Companies Since The 2008 Recession." "This has been especially true since the U.S. debt-ceiling crisis of last summer, which caused an ironic flight to U.S. Treasury bills from riskier assets," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. Since the financial crisis, spreads on investment-grade banks and brokerages have been 74 basis points (bps) higher than their industrial counterparts--currently at 321 bps for banks and 214 bps for industrials. The opposite was true before the crisis, with banks' spreads trading an average of 36 bps tighter than industrial companies. Complex domestic and foreign economic and political factors have only exacerbated the issue, causing investors to even further distance themselves from banks, which the significantly wider spreads demonstrate. "Because of the factors that influence this, including fears of eurozone contagion, a harder-than-expected landing in China, a potential slowdown in the broader U.S. economy, and the effect of expiring U.S.-government guarantees on bank debt, we do not expect the issue to resolve itself anytime soon," said Ms. Vazza. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided.