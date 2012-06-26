June 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings and
outlook on Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust L.P.
(BBB/Stable/--) are currently unaffected by the company's announcement that it
has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a three-property data center
portfolio located in the greater London area for GBP715.9 million purchase price
(roughly US$1.1 billion).
The company plans to fund the purchase with available cash, proceeds from a
recently launched 8.25 million share common stock offering, borrowings under
its $1.5 billion global revolving credit facility (due November 2016, and
$1.26 billion available at June 26, 2012), a bridge facility, and/or
additional debt or equity securities. We expect the company to permanently
finance the transaction in a manner that is consistent with its current
moderately leveraged financial profile (debt to gross assets in the low 50%
area), with no erosion of current Standard & Poor's defined debt service (low
3x area) and fixed charge coverage (high 2x area) measures.
Our ratings on Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Digital Realty Trust L.P.
(collectively, Digital) acknowledge the company's "satisfactory" business
profile, given its good competitive position as a multimarket datacenter
provider. Our ratings also reflect the company's financial profile that we
currently consider "intermediate," based on moderate leverage, strong debt
coverage measures, and management's willingness to date to issue equity to
finance leverage-neutral growth. We believe this acquisition fits well within
the company's existing London portfolio, while increasing average lease tenor
and tenant diversification. We also acknowledge, however, the high cost per
building associated with this acquisition, as well as some lease-up risk.
London will roughly triple in contribution, comprising close to 6% of
Digital's portfolio square footage pro forma for this transaction.
Our stable outlook reflects Digital's well-occupied portfolio, very manageable
lease expirations, contractual rent increases, and positive mark-to-market
rent profile. Management's demonstrated leverage-neutral growth to date
supports our expectations for steady leverage and coverage metrics. Given
management's growth appetite, we are unlikely to raise the ratings in the near
term. However, longer term, we would consider an upgrade if the company
profitably executes its geographic expansion, development, and redevelopment
pursuits while sustaining a high 2x fixed-charge coverage ratio and
lengthening its debt tenor. We would lower the rating if fixed-charge coverage
falls materially below 2.4x or if total coverage drops below 1.1x, which we
consider unlikely.