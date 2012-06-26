Overview
-- In 2011, the Province of Cordoba's fiscal results deteriorated and its
liquidity position remained limited even as its debt levels continued to
decline in relative terms.
-- We are affirming our 'B' global scale issuer credit rating on the
Province of Cordoba.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the province will
continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak liquidity,
albeit with still-moderate debt levels.
Rating Action
On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' global
scale issuer credit rating on the Province of Cordoba (Republic of Argentina).
The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating on Cordoba reflects the province's weak liquidity position, its
limited fiscal flexibility, and an unfunded pension system that poses a
significant risk to the province's fiscal results. Somewhat offsetting these
negative factors are its moderate debt levels and manageable debt service over
the next two years--especially after its debt renegotiation agreement with the
central government, its relatively good (though deteriorating) budgetary
performance, and its well-diversified economic structure, which tends to
minimize the province's vulnerability to unexpected economic shocks.
Similar to most provinces in Argentina, Cordoba's budgetary performance has
been deteriorating in the past few years, and we believe it will continue to
erode given our expectation for a slowdown in the national economy. This will
hurt revenues even as high levels of inflation raise expenses. The province
achieved a consolidated operating surplus (which also included the pension
system) of 4.2% of operating revenues in 2011, while its deficit after capital
expenditure made up 3.8% of total expenses.
We expect the province to experience small consolidated operating deficits in
the next two years as a result of economic deceleration and still-increasing
operating expenses (mainly wages), since inflation will continue to be high.
The anticipated fiscal deficit in the pension system will only exacerbate this
situation. At the same time, while we expect capital expenses to gradually
fall in the next couple of years, the province will still have a fiscal
deficit of around 2%-3% of total expenses. We believe that pension liabilities
could pose a considerable risk to Cordoba's budgetary performance in the long
term, since the province has not been negotiating with the central government
on the matter. As part of the 1990s' fiscal pacts, the central government
committed itself to cover Cordoba's ongoing pension system deficits, but there
have been systematic delays in payments to the province.
Cordoba's consolidated debt totaled ARP11.2 billion as of March 31,
2012--equivalent to 41% of 2011 consolidated operating revenues. Despite
slight increases in its nominal value, Cordoba's debt has been falling as a
percentage of consolidated operating revenues (from 81.6% in 2007) because
economic activity, coupled with high inflation, has resulted in higher
revenues. Over the next two years, we expect debt levels will continue to rise
in nominal terms, especially in light of the province's funding needs, but
remain relatively stable relative to revenues, since we believe revenues will
still increase at double-digit rates. Cordoba already has plans to issue new
debt in 2012, but its ability to do so depends on now-adverse local and
international market sentiment.
A significant proportion (47%) of Cordoba's debt is covered by the central
government, which mitigates roll-over risk at favorable terms for the province
(payable in 30 years at fixed rates and denominated in local currency with no
indexation). Bonds and funds owed to multilateral organizations make up 27%
and 23% of Cordoba's debt, respectively. Debt denominated in foreign currency
accounted for 52% of total debt, presenting certain market risk given the
growing pressure on Argentina from foreign markets.
Liquidity
The province has a limited liquidity position, with cash and reserves
accounting for only 32% of its 2012 debt-servicing needs. Following its
agreement with the central government at the end of 2011 (an extension of the
Plan de desendeudamiento federal), the province was granted a grace period
through December 2013 covering interest and amortization of most of the debt
it owes to the federal government. Despite this agreement, we estimate debt
service for 2012 will total ARP1.64 billion (ARP680 million of which is in
short-term notes). Net cash and liquid reserves reached ARP523 million as of
year-end 2011 and rose slightly to ARP681 million as of March 31, 2012--a
narrow level considering the province's 2012 debt-servicing requirements.
Cordoba recently issued four series of short-term debt totaling under its
Treasury Notes Program for up to ARP830 million. These treasury notes are
denominated in Argentinean pesos in the local market and have maturities of
less than 365 days.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the Province of Cordoba
will continue to experience deteriorating budgetary performance and weak
liquidity, albeit with still-moderate debt levels. A sovereign downgrade, or a
further deterioration in finances beyond our expectation together with debt
levels above 60% of operating revenues, could result in a downgrade over the
next 12 months. On the other hand, a sovereign upgrade on the Republic of
Argentina along with an improvement on the province's liquidity position could
lead to a positive rating action.
Ratings List
Argentina (Republic of)
Sovereign Rating B/Negative/B
Ratings Affirmed
Cordoba (Province of)
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/--
Argentine Rating Scale raAA/Negative/raA-1+
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged
Cordoba (Province of)
Senior Unsecured
Local Currency B
Recovery Rating 3
Short-Term Debt raA-1+
