(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the six German federated states (Laender) of Berlin, Lower Saxony, North Rhine Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein Long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The agency has affirmed their Short-term foreign currency ratings at 'F1+ Fitch has also affirmed the currently outstanding bond issues of the state of Thuringia (DE000A1KQ8H0) and HSH Finanzfonds AoeR (DE000A0Z1G09), which is explicitly and irrevocably guaranteed by the states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein at 'AAA'. Fitch further affirmed the 17 currently outstanding joint bond issues of the German Laender (Laender 23, 25-27 and 29-41) at 'AAA'. The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework under which the German Laender operate. The Laenders' ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. Given the importance of the federal government in the support mechanism on which the ratings are based, a change in the Issuer Default Rating or Outlook of the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') would affect the ratings and Outlooks of the Laender. Any change in the support scheme would also require a review of the ratings. The solidarity system is enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the institutional framework of the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member states of the federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it is entitled to financial assistance from all other Laenders. This principle has been confirmed by the constitutional courts on more than one occasion in the past, most recently in 2006. Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact compensate for financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones. This partly offsets the different bases of tax revenue. Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved Federalism Reform II, which require the Laender to achieve balanced budgets by 2019. In Fitch's view, this will increase the budgetary discipline of the Laender as they will generally be unable to increase debt from this date. This should help avoid situations of extreme budgetary hardship, as the Laender now have a sufficient time frame to introduce further cost-cutting measures to consolidate their budgets. Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management system that is in place, together with the Laenders' excellent access to the capital market and appropriate treasury facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support. Liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided through bilateral and mutual agreements linking all Laender as well as the federal government, and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for any given Land in the event of a complete federal breakdown, in which neither the other Laender nor the federal government itself could provide cash. According to Fitch, Germany's economy is expected to grow by about 1% in real terms in 2012. Although this is well below the previous year results (3%), Laender's tax revenues are expected to increase by 5.6% in 2012. The November 2012 tax estimate, on which the former expectation is based, is 2.6% higher than that made in May 2012. This will be insufficient to achieve an overall balanced Laender budget, but the net financing requirements of the Laender for 2012 should further decline. In Q312 the Laender budgeted a deficit of about EUR15.7bn for the current year in aggregate, about EUR8bn below the budgeted deficit in Q311. If the economic contraction takes place as envisaged in 2013, tax revenue may increase less but Fitch expects a further reduction in the net funding requirement to probably below EUR10bn, as the states should have started efforts to limit the expenditure growth in order to achieve balanced budgets by 2019. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)