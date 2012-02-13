Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following ratings of Pitney Bowes Inc. (Pitney Bowes) and its subsidiary, Pitney Bowes International Holdings, Inc. (PBIH): Pitney Bowes --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility (RCF) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured term loan to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. PBIH --Long-term IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' --Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings of Pitney Bowes: --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2'. The Outlook on all ratings is Negative. The downgrade is based on Fitch's view that the secular challenges faced by Pitney Bowes, combined with the cyclicality inherent in the business, and the current credit protection metrics and free cash flow profile, are more commensurate with a 'BBB' rating. Fitch's primary concern is the downward trajectory of the top line. Operating results--particularly in the second half of 2011--remain weaker than Fitch's expectations, and have not recovered in the expected timeframe. Revenue declines continue to accelerate, driven by escalating weakness in the small and medium business (SMB) space, and compounded by recent declines in the enterprise space. This is concerning as Fitch looks to enterprise as one of the areas to at least partially offset the declines in SMB. Further, the decline in equipment sales (which drives future financing, rental, and supplies revenue) remains elevated. Fitch acknowledges that some of the production mail declines could be temporary due to macroeconomic-driven customer deferrals, and lower new small business starts are pressuring SMB. That said, Fitch believes this points to the heightened level of cyclicality and volatility in the business. Importantly, Fitch believes cyclical pressures accelerate the well-documented secular challenges, as Fitch believes customers will look to digital mailing as a cost reduction mechanism, and choose to keep existing equipment. The acceleration of digital substitution for physical transaction mail results in reduced need for the company's mailing equipment. Although the majority of Pitney Bowes' revenue is not directly tied to mail volume, Fitch believes continued mail volume declines could drive reduced equipment needs, whether in size, number or functionality. The ratings consider Fitch's expectations that the rate of decline in equipment sales will moderate in 2012, as digital equipment drives more new equipment sales rather than lease extensions. However, Fitch expects this improvement will be limited to a deceleration in the rate of decline, rather than growth, given the secular headwinds. The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations that the company's new digital products and services will gain traction with customers over the next several years. Increased deployment of these products could cannibalize existing physical business but Fitch believes such a strategy is unavoidable given ongoing digital substitution. That said, Fitch is unconvinced that digital initiatives (e.g. Volly, pbSmart products) and the enterprise services businesses will generate EBITDA enough to offset the declines in the high-margin North American Mailing space. It remains to be seen what their adoption rate, revenues, margin profile, and free cash flow-generating capabilities will be. Digital margins could be material if there is enough scale; however, Fitch believes such an event is at least 24 months away, if it occurs at all. While Pitney Bowes' existing relationships with large corporate mailers is a competitive advantage, Fitch believes the competitive landscape, absence of financing revenue, and digital industry dynamics will result in lower EBITDA margins than in the company's core North American Mailing business. Fitch estimates that total leverage at Dec. 31, 2011 was 4.2 times (x); leverage has remained at or above 4.0x for the last several quarters. In addition, given the ongoing decline of finance receivables, more debt is attributed to the core, rather than the financing operations, resulting in an outsized increase in core leverage. Pitney Bowes' market share and entrenched position, and the contractual finance receivable base, have allowed the company to carry higher than average leverage for the rating category. Ongoing declines in the overall top line could encourage Fitch to further tighten its leverage parameters in a given ratings category. The ratings reflect the company's stable annual free cash flow generation, which Fitch estimates will approximate $350 million-$450 million for the next few years, before pension funding obligations or any future cash restructuring payments. The ratings incorporate moderate acquisition and share buyback activity that is limited to free cash flow. Debt-funded acquisitions would likely result in negative ratings actions. Pitney Bowes faces material annual maturities over the next several years, and the ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations that a portion of the company's free cash flow will be used for debt reduction. In the event that finance receivables continue to decline, the ratings incorporate a material amount of the cash to be used for debt reduction. At the same time, the ratings also consider the risk, which is faced by bondholders of all companies faced with secular challenges and underperforming equity, of a potentially more aggressive financial policy and capital structure. Any such debt-funded activity would be outside of current ratings. Negative ratings actions could result should the following occur: --Lack of traction in the company's digital initiatives and other growth businesses amid ongoing declines in the traditional physical business; --A sustained increase in total leverage, whether the result of incremental debt or lower EBITDA; --Indications of a more aggressive financial policy. The ratings could be stabilized if over the next one to two years Fitch has higher conviction that a successful roll-out of the digital and customer communications initiatives, in combination with growth in its enterprise services businesses, will offset declines in its physical business. Pitney Bowes' ratings are supported by: --The significant and entrenched market position in the core U.S. Mailing business, characterized by approximately 80% share of the postage meter market and limited competitive pressures; --The necessity of mail equipment and services to conduct business across all industries; --The diversity of the company's customer base, from both an industry and size perspective; --The company's strong credit risk management policies regarding its financial services business. Pitney Bowes' liquidity position at Dec. 31, 2011 was solid, consisting of: i) $869 million of cash, including $74 million of deposits at Pitney Bowes Bank (at Sept. 30, the last reported date), that is unavailable for corporate use; ii) an undrawn $1.25 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in May 2013, which backstops the company's $1.25 billion commercial paper (CP) program. Liquidity is further supported by the company's stable annual free cash flow generation. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Pitney Bowes' total debt was $4.5 billion, consisting of i) $400 million senior unsecured notes maturing October 2012; ii) $150 million unsecured term loan maturing December 2012; iii) $3.6 billion of senior unsecured debt, consisting of eight notes maturing between 2013-2019 and one maturing in 2037; and iv) $300 million of variable-term voting preferred stock in the company's subsidiary, PBIH. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Evaluating Corporate Governance' Dec. 13. 2011; --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Corporate Finance' Jan. 18, 2012; --'Parent and Subsidiary Ratings Linkage' Aug. 12, 2011; --'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis' Dec. 15, 2011; --'Analysis of U.S. Corporate Pensions' Dec. 1, 2010. 