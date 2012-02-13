(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On Jan. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+', assigned a negative outlook, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- We have lowered our assessment of systemwide funding in Spain to "high risk," as Spanish banks' access to the funding markets has been limited since the mid-2011, when the sovereign debt crisis intensified.

-- We expect Spanish banks' profitability to remain below the historical average over the medium term, owing to high credit provisions. We believe this could impair the Spanish banking system's competitive dynamics and have therefore revised our assessment to "intermediate risk."

-- We are revising our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Kingdom of Spain to group '5' from group '4', and our industry risk score, one component of the BICRA, to '5' from '3'. Our '5' economic risk score remains unchanged.

BICRA ACTION

On Feb. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Kingdom of Spain (A/Negative/A-1) to group '5' from group '4'. It has also revised the industry risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '5' from '3'. The economic risk score, the second component of the BICRA, remains unchanged at '5'.

RATIONALE

The BICRA change reflects our revised industry risk score, owing to our lower assessment of systemwide funding and competitive dynamics in Spain, following our sovereign downgrade on Jan. 13, 2012 (see "Spain's Ratings Lowered To 'A/A-1'; Outlook Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from our view of the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). Other countries in BICRA group '5' include China, India, Colombia, Poland, Panama, Thailand, Turkey, Trinidad and Tobago, and United Arab Emirates. Our industry risk score of '5' is based on our revised opinion of Spain's systemwide funding to "high risk" from "intermediate risk," and of competitive dynamics to "intermediate risk" from "low risk," as our criteria define these terms.

Our industry risk score continues to incorporate our "intermediate risk" assessment of the Spanish institutional framework.

Access to capital market funding has been limited for Spanish banks over 2011, particularly in the second half of the year. Investors' concerns over the creditworthiness of certain European sovereigns (Spain included) reached record highs throughout the year and impaired the ability of Spanish financial institutions to tap the markets at reasonable, affordable prices. Several banks returned to the markets over the past couple of weeks, placing mostly medium-term secured debt issues. Nevertheless, we believe investor confidence remains fragile and anticipate further episodes of illiquidity and volatility in the funding markets over the medium term. In our opinion, the Spanish banking system is vulnerable to turbulent capital markets because it relies to a degree on foreign funding. However, the system continues to benefit from the proven support of the Spanish and European authorities, in particular from the active role played by the European Central Bank when liquidity proved scarce. This helped abate pricing competition in addition to providing funding to the financial system.

We expect the Spanish banking system's profitability to remain below its historical average over the medium term as banks continue to operate in an unfavorable economic and financial environment. We anticipate that banks will continue to allocate high credit provisions to cover the problematic assets generated during the Spanish economic downturn, which are primarily related to the real estate development and construction sector. This should, in our opinion, constrain Spanish banks' net income over the coming years. In our view, weaker profitability ahead could impair the system's competitive dynamics. We continue to believe, however, that the Spanish banking system structurally benefits from the key role played by its banks in the intermediation of the country's savings and credit, while facing negligible competition from nonbanks players. It also benefits in our view from the banks' strong franchises, focus on stable retail banking activities, and sound operating efficiency. In our view, the recent major restructuring of the former savings banking sector and the anticipated second wave of consolidation are positive developments that could help to avoid overcapacity in the Spanish banking industry going forward. In addition, we believe these measures could help strengthen corporate governance and management across the sector. We have maintained our assessment of "intermediate risk" for Spain's regulatory and supervisory framework.

In our view, Spain's banking regulator has created a solid regulatory framework, which proved effective in financially preparing the banking system to face the downturn. However, the regulator was unable to prevent the accumulation of large economic imbalances during the boom. In addition, we think the Spanish regulator was slow in tackling emerging signs of financial weakness in the former savings banking sector, and thereby failed to avoid escalating financial stress. The economic risk score of '5' remains unchanged. It is based on our opinion that Spain has "intermediate risk" in economic resilience, "high risk" in economic imbalances, and "intermediate risk" in credit risk in the economy, as our criteria define those terms. Spanish banks operate in a large and wealthy economy (GDP per capital stood at USD32,600 at end-2011) with low political risk. The economy's medium term growth prospects are however modest, owing to ongoing private sector deleveraging, high unemployment, weak external financing conditions, and the government's focus on reducing the country's fiscal deficit and containing rising public sector debt. Spain's correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom continues, and its impact on the banking system is not over, in our view. The real estate market remains depressed. Quarterly new housing transactions are still dropping, down 72% from a peak in 2007, as are property prices, which fell 22% in real terms from a peak in March 2008.

The high domestic indebtedness of the nonfinancial private sector only started to decline in 2011 after peaking at 175% of GDP, suggesting that the deleveraging process will stretch over time for at least three more years. Risk-averse capital markets will also contribute to the deleveraging. After booking provisions over the past three and a half years that equate to 10% of Spain's GDP, the banking system will in our view continue over the next couple of years to report still-high provisioning, in excess of 100 basis points of the average loan book. We believe two main features contribute to credit risk in the Spanish economy: the private sector's high debt, and the banking system's large exposure to the inherently cyclical and highly leveraged real estate construction and development sector. This sector has been responsible for the bulk of Spanish banks credit losses during the downturn and will in our view continue driving most of the future provisioning efforts. Conversely, lending to households has shown resilience. Despite also carrying high debt, households benefit from high levels of financial wealth, have manageable debt service capacity and their lending mostly take the form of low-risk mortgages. The performance of non-real estate-related corporate exposures during the downturn was adequate, in our view. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)