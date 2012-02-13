(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Kutxabank S.A. (Kutxabank). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our long-term ratings on savings banks Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzcoa and San Sebastian (Kutxa), and lowered our long-term ratings on these banks to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings. We subsequently withdrew our ratings on BBK and Kutxa at the issuers' request. We do not rate Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava (Vital).

The ratings reflect our 'bbb-' anchor for commercial banks operating exclusively in Spain and our view of the bank's "adequate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We view Kutxabank as being of "moderate" systemic importance, which lifts the long-term rating to 'BBB', one notch above the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank operating only in Spain is 'bbb-'. Our '5' economic risk score for Spain primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances accumulated during the boom is still underway and will continue to affect the financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning efforts will remain high.

The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of '5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets. It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We view Kutxabank's business position as "adequate." Kutxabank is the entity created from the merger of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque savings banks: BBK, Kutxa, and Vital. It has a dominant local franchise in its home market of the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country (AA-/Negative/--), with a 40% market share of total lending and deposit activities. Using its dense distribution network, the bank has secured a large and stable customer base. The bank's business stability is also underpinned, in our opinion, by its focus on retail banking business with individuals and small and midsize enterprises. While Kutxabank lacks the business and geographical diversification of some of its larger universal domestic competitors, we believe it benefits from the Basque economy--which we view as wealthier and more-diversified than the Spanish market average. Kutxabank's creditworthiness also benefits, in our opinion, from its strong and focused management team. We see Kutxabank's capital and earnings as "adequate."

We estimate the bank's consolidated pro forma risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, before diversification, at close to 8% as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe that despite the expected recognition of the EUR0.9 billion impairment (110 basis points under our RAC framework) upon completion of the merger, the bank's organic capital generation, even if still pressured, should be sufficient to maintain the RAC ratio at 7% in the coming 15-18 months. We take into consideration that low business growth will also reduce capital consumption. We believe that the bank's solvency position benefits from the high quality of its capital and from management's conservative capitalization targets. The bank maintains sound regulatory capital ratios, as core Tier 1 is expected to remain at 10.4% even after the recognition of the EUR0.9 billion impairment. While we expect still-pressured revenue generation will constrain Kutxabank's core profitability over the outlook horizon, we view it as having sufficient cushioning on its balance sheet to mitigate the effect of the weakening operating environment on its operating performance, and to facilitate an adequate bottom-line performance. Moreover, we anticipate that the integration of the three savings banks will create potential additional synergies over the longer term. We consider Kutxabank's risk position to be "adequate." We expect that the bank will ultimately likely accumulate total problematic assets significantly lower than system average from the credit portfolio originated in its home market. This is due to the bank's loan book composition of mainly low-risk residential mortgages, and the relatively benign economic environment in the Basque Country compared with the rest of Spain. Credit risk embedded in CajaSur's portfolio, however, is significantly higher than system average (CajaSur being the entity acquired last year by BBK).

Although this portfolio is limited in size in the wider context of the consolidated group, it brings some downside risk to our current view of peak problematic assets and associated credit losses for the group. Even though Kutxabank has made meaningful provisions in recent years and maintained what we view as adequate coverage of its nonperforming assets at end-2011, it is making additional extraordinary provisions in 2012 (EUR1.5 billion before taxes and EUR1 billion after taxes) against its capital. This is to enhance its available reserves buffer to absorb potential additional credit losses. We believe that our RAC framework adequately reflects the risks that Kutxabank faces, including substantial exposure to market risk through its large equity portfolio. We assess Kutxabank's funding as "average." The bank remains mainly retail-funded, with retail customer deposits accounting for about 70% of total financing. Moreover, long-term instruments were more than 90% of the bank's outstanding wholesale financing as of Dec. 31, 2011. We view Kutxabank's liquidity profile as "adequate." We believe that the bank maintains adequate liquidity cushioning, available in case of need, including total eligible unencumbered assets available for discounting at the European Central Bank of about EUR3.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011. We consider Kutxabank to have "moderate" systemic importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive." Accordingly, we add one notch of uplift to the 'bbb-' SACP to reach the 'BBB' issuer credit rating. We lowered our long-term ratings on BBK and Kutxa to reflect our downgrade of Spain, and following our subsequent review of the BICRA and anchor for Spain.

We equalized our ratings on BBK and Kutxa with those on Kutxabank because, following the corporate reorganization announced a few months ago, BBK and Kutxa have transferred all banking assets and liabilities to their commercial banking subsidiary, Kutxabank. We understand that BBK and Kutxa will no longer carry any commercial debt, and thus that there is no structural subordination of any creditors, as defined by our criteria. Both entities maintain their social foundational activities, in addition to their 57% and 32% stakes, respectively, in Kutxabank, on their balance sheets. The negative outlook on our ratings on Kutxabank mirrors that on our ratings on Spain. It reflects our view that, under our general bank criteria, we would likely lower our ratings on the bank by one notch--thus equalizing the issuer credit rating with the SACP--if we were to lower our sovereign credit ratings on Spain. We could also lower our ratings on Kutxabank if we revise the SACP downward. We may revise the SACP if we believe that Kutxabank will not able to maintain what we view as an adequate capital level over the coming 18 months.

We may also lower the ratings if we see that credit losses exceed the bank's loss-absorption capacity such that they impair its solvency, or if the bank's asset quality becomes significantly weaker than the system average. If Kutxabank participates in an integration that, in our view, might materially undermine its financial profile, we could also lower the ratings. We may revise the outlook to stable if our expectations for Spain's economy improve, if we revise the outlook on the sovereign rating to stable, and if we see that pressure eases on Kutxabank's financial profile. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)