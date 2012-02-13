(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Kutxabank S.A.
(Kutxabank). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we removed from
CreditWatch negative our long-term ratings on savings banks Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa
(BBK) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzcoa and San Sebastian
(Kutxa), and lowered our long-term ratings on these banks to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
We affirmed the 'A-2' short-term ratings. We subsequently withdrew our ratings
on BBK and Kutxa at the issuers' request. We do not rate Caja de Ahorros de
Vitoria y Alava (Vital).
The ratings reflect our 'bbb-' anchor for commercial banks operating
exclusively in Spain and our view of the bank's "adequate" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. We view Kutxabank
as being of "moderate" systemic importance, which lifts the long-term rating to
'BBB', one notch above the bank's 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile (SACP). Our
bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic
risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point
in assigning a bank an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank
operating only in Spain is 'bbb-'. Our '5' economic risk score for Spain
primarily reflects our view that the correction of the economic imbalances
accumulated during the boom is still underway and will continue to affect the
financial system. We expect asset quality deterioration, mostly concentrated in
the real estate sector, to continue, and we believe Spanish banks' provisioning
efforts will remain high.
The private sector's ongoing deleveraging will constrain Spain's already
weak growth prospects, in our view. With regard to industry risk, our score of
'5' reflects our view of the Spanish banking sector's high reliance on foreign
funding, which makes it vulnerable to ongoing turbulence in the capital markets.
It also reflects our view that weakening profitability, in the context of
difficult economic and financing conditions, could impair the otherwise stable
competitive environment in which Spanish banks operate. We view Kutxabank's
business position as "adequate." Kutxabank is the entity created from the merger
of the banking assets and liabilities of three Basque savings banks: BBK, Kutxa,
and Vital. It has a dominant local franchise in its home market of the
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country (AA-/Negative/--), with a 40% market
share of total lending and deposit activities. Using its dense distribution
network, the bank has secured a large and stable customer base. The bank's
business stability is also underpinned, in our opinion, by its focus on retail
banking business with individuals and small and midsize enterprises. While
Kutxabank lacks the business and geographical diversification of some of its
larger universal domestic competitors, we believe it benefits from the Basque
economy--which we view as wealthier and more-diversified than the Spanish market
average. Kutxabank's creditworthiness also benefits, in our opinion, from its
strong and focused management team. We see Kutxabank's capital and earnings as
"adequate."
We estimate the bank's consolidated pro forma risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio, before diversification, at close to 8% as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe
that despite the expected recognition of the EUR0.9 billion impairment (110
basis points under our RAC framework) upon completion of the merger, the bank's
organic capital generation, even if still pressured, should be sufficient to
maintain the RAC ratio at 7% in the coming 15-18 months. We take into
consideration that low business growth will also reduce capital consumption. We
believe that the bank's solvency position benefits from the high quality of its
capital and from management's conservative capitalization targets. The bank
maintains sound regulatory capital ratios, as core Tier 1 is expected to remain
at 10.4% even after the recognition of the EUR0.9 billion impairment. While we
expect still-pressured revenue generation will constrain Kutxabank's core
profitability over the outlook horizon, we view it as having sufficient
cushioning on its balance sheet to mitigate the effect of the weakening
operating environment on its operating performance, and to facilitate an
adequate bottom-line performance. Moreover, we anticipate that the integration
of the three savings banks will create potential additional synergies over the
longer term. We consider Kutxabank's risk position to be "adequate." We expect
that the bank will ultimately likely accumulate total problematic assets
significantly lower than system average from the credit portfolio originated in
its home market. This is due to the bank's loan book composition of mainly
low-risk residential mortgages, and the relatively benign economic environment
in the Basque Country compared with the rest of Spain. Credit risk embedded in
CajaSur's portfolio, however, is significantly higher than system average
(CajaSur being the entity acquired last year by BBK).
Although this portfolio is limited in size in the wider context of the
consolidated group, it brings some downside risk to our current view of peak
problematic assets and associated credit losses for the group. Even though
Kutxabank has made meaningful provisions in recent years and maintained what we
view as adequate coverage of its nonperforming assets at end-2011, it is making
additional extraordinary provisions in 2012 (EUR1.5 billion before taxes and
EUR1 billion after taxes) against its capital. This is to enhance its available
reserves buffer to absorb potential additional credit losses. We believe that
our RAC framework adequately reflects the risks that Kutxabank faces, including
substantial exposure to market risk through its large equity portfolio. We
assess Kutxabank's funding as "average." The bank remains mainly retail-funded,
with retail customer deposits accounting for about 70% of total financing.
Moreover, long-term instruments were more than 90% of the bank's outstanding
wholesale financing as of Dec. 31, 2011. We view Kutxabank's liquidity profile
as "adequate." We believe that the bank maintains adequate liquidity cushioning,
available in case of need, including total eligible unencumbered assets
available for discounting at the European Central Bank of about EUR3.5 billion
as of Dec. 31, 2011. We consider Kutxabank to have "moderate" systemic
importance in Spain, a jurisdiction that we classify as "supportive."
Accordingly, we add one notch of uplift to the 'bbb-' SACP to reach the 'BBB'
issuer credit rating. We lowered our long-term ratings on BBK and Kutxa to
reflect our downgrade of Spain, and following our subsequent review of the BICRA
and anchor for Spain.
We equalized our ratings on BBK and Kutxa with those on Kutxabank because,
following the corporate reorganization announced a few months ago, BBK and Kutxa
have transferred all banking assets and liabilities to their commercial banking
subsidiary, Kutxabank. We understand that BBK and Kutxa will no longer carry any
commercial debt, and thus that there is no structural subordination of any
creditors, as defined by our criteria. Both entities maintain their social
foundational activities, in addition to their 57% and 32% stakes, respectively,
in Kutxabank, on their balance sheets. The negative outlook on our ratings on
Kutxabank mirrors that on our ratings on Spain. It reflects our view that, under
our general bank criteria, we would likely lower our ratings on the bank by one
notch--thus equalizing the issuer credit rating with the SACP--if we were to
lower our sovereign credit ratings on Spain. We could also lower our ratings on
Kutxabank if we revise the SACP downward. We may revise the SACP if we believe
that Kutxabank will not able to maintain what we view as an adequate capital
level over the coming 18 months.
We may also lower the ratings if we see that credit losses exceed the bank's
loss-absorption capacity such that they impair its solvency, or if the bank's
asset quality becomes significantly weaker than the system average. If Kutxabank
participates in an integration that, in our view, might materially undermine its
financial profile, we could also lower the ratings. We may revise the outlook to
stable if our expectations for Spain's economy improve, if we revise the outlook
on the sovereign rating to stable, and if we see that pressure eases on
Kutxabank's financial profile.
