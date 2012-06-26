Overview -- Funds advised by private equity firm Permira Advisers LLC is acquiring Ohio-based automated materials-handling systems provider Intelligrated Inc. -- We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on Intelligrated. -- We are assigning our 'B' rating to the proposed new $250 million first-lien credit facility. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default scenario. We are also assigning our 'CCC+' rating on the proposed new $90 million second-lien credit facility. The recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of a negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that the company will maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating, but that its financial profile will remain aggressive. Rating Action On June 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate credit rating on Ohio-based automated materials-handling systems provider Intelligrated Inc. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating and '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed new $250 million first-lien credit facility (comprising a $215 million term loan due 2019 and a $35 million revolver due 2017). The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a payment default scenario. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue rating and '6' recovery rating to the company's proposed new $90 million second-lien credit facility due 2020. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in a payment default scenario. The issue and recovery ratings on the existing $155 million senior secured credit facility will be withdrawn on the loan upon repayment of the facility. Rationale The affirmation of the corporate credit rating on Intelligrated primarily reflects its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, which more than offsets its "weak" business risk profile. We expect Intelligrated's credit measures to improve modestly in 2012 with help from moderate organic growth, cost savings, and EBITDA margins above 10%. Intelligrated is one of two leading materials-handling solutions providers, and holds roughly 25% of the $1.6 billion niche North American market. The company designs, manufactures, installs, and services automated material-handling systems (conveyor belts, sortation products, and warehouse control software) for a variety of end markets: retail distribution, food and beverage, parcel-handling, pharmaceutical, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and related sectors. Revenues come from three core business segments: distribution and fulfillment (60% of revenues in 2011), manufacturing systems (19%), and customer service and other (21%). Intelligrated will be owned by funds advised by private-equity firm Permira Advisers LLC. We believe Intelligrated will continue to benefit from its large installed base in North America that, given the high costs associated with switching systems providers, should support customer retention. We believe its customer base is fairly diverse, and it should continue to benefit from its long-standing customer relationships through its product offerings and customer service business. We expect overall revenue growth for 2012 to be similar to our economist's current view of U.S. equipment spending of about 7%. Supporting this growth is Intelligrated's good backlog for 2012 and into 2013. In our opinion, this growth will come from expansion of existing customer contracts into new and existing markets coupled with new product offerings both domestically and abroad. We also expect steady to modestly improved EBITDA margin from these growth initiatives. We also estimate capital expenditures of roughly 5% of total revenues to support a new facility in 2012. We believe capital expenditures will return to normal levels of about 2% of revenues in 2013. We believe Intelligrated's financial risk profile will remain highly leveraged. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect the ratio of total debt to EBITDA will be roughly 6.0x as of March 31, 2012. We believe credit measures will improve through 2012, with total debt to EBITDA at about 5.5x and FFO to debt above 10%. To be consistent with the rating, we expect total debt to EBITDA of 5x-6x and FFO to debt of 10%-12%. Liquidity We believe Intelligrated has adequate sources of liquidity. Pro forma for the transaction, the company will have modest scheduled amortization of roughly $2 million annually. Our assessment of Intelligrated's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to exceed its uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 18 months; -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by more than 15%; and -- We expect that under its covenant for the proposed revolving credit facility, the company would remain in compliance even if EBITDA drops by about 15%. Liquidity sources include a modest cash balance and access to its proposed $35 million revolving credit facility, which we believe will be undrawn at close. Uses of liquidity include debt amortization, capital expenditures, and moderate working capital. Pro forma for the new transaction, on the revolving credit facility there will be a springing maximum total net leverage covenant. The revolving facility, first-lien term loan, and second-lien term loan mature in 2017, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Recovery analysis Please see Standard & Poor's upcoming recovery report on Intelligrated, to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. The ratings reflect our expectation of modest revenue growth. We believe this would result in slight EBITDA margin improvement which would result in improving credit measures. We could lower the ratings if subpar operating performance pressures liquidity, higher-than-expected cash use, or additional debt hurt liquidity or caused credit measures to deteriorate significantly (for example, if total debt to EBITDA is more than 6x for an extended period). Senior secured $215 mil. first-lien term loan due 2019 B Recovery rating 3 $35 mil. revolver due 2017 B Recovery rating 3 $90 mil. second-lien facility due 2020 CCC+ Recovery rating 6