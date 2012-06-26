June 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Comcast
Corporation's (Comcast) 3.125% senior notes due July 15, 2022 and its
4.65% senior notes due July 15, 2042. Proceeds from the offering are expected to
be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing debt. The notes
will be guaranteed by Comcast's subsidiaries included in the company's cross
guaranty structure. The rating Outlook for all of Comcast's ratings is Stable.
As of March 31, 2012 Comcast had approximately $37.8 billion of debt
outstanding.
The issuance is in line with Comcast's overall financial strategy and Fitch's
expectations. Consolidated leverage was 2.0x as of March 31, 2012 (LTM basis),
which is at the lower end of Comcast's leverage target ranging between 2x and
2.5x. To date Comcast has reduced debt by approximately $2.3 billion through the
early redemption of retail bonds and repayment of current maturities. Fitch
expects Comcast's leverage to remain in the lower end of the company's leverage
target strongly positioning the credit profile within the current rating
category.
Fitch believes Comcast's solid free cash flow metrics afford the company a high
degree of financial flexibility at the current rating category. The company
generated approximately $8.7 billion of free cash flow (defined as cash provided
by operating activities less capital expenditures and dividends) during the LTM
period ended March 31, 2012. Fitch anticipates that the company will
consistently generate free cash flow in excess of $5 billion annually after
considering higher cash taxes due to the absence of further economic stimulus
legislation.
Fitch does not expect any material change to Comcast's capital allocation
strategy over the near term. The company maintains an appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share
repurchases, repaying debt, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. Cash generated from the cable business will be used to return cash to
Comcast shareholders while cash generated at NBCUniversal will build-up in
anticipation of obligations related to GE's ownership put rights. NBC Universal
had nearly $1.2 billion of cash as of March 31, 2012. Cash returned to
shareholders (dividends plus buybacks) totaled nearly $1.1 billion or
approximately 33% of cash flow before dividends during the first quarter of
2012. As of March 31, 2012 approximately $5.8 billion of capacity remains under
Comcast's share repurchase authorization. Comcast intends to repurchase $3.0
billion of its common stock during 2012 subject to market conditions.
Comcast's liquidity position and overall financial flexibility are strong owing
to Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to generate material
amounts of free cash flow. The liquidity position if further supported by cash
on hand (which totaled $2.2 billion as of March 31, 2012) and available
borrowing capacity from Comcast's $6.25 billion revolver (all which was
available for borrowing). Comcast's revolver will expire on June, 2017.
Comcast's debt maturity profile is well laddered and within Fitch's FCF
expectation for the company. Scheduled maturities during the remainder of 2012
total approximately $800 million followed by $2.4 billion and $2 billion in 2013
and 2014, respectively.
Fitch's ratings incorporate Comcast's strong competitive position as one of the
largest video, high speed internet and phone providers to residential and
business customers in the United States and the company's compelling subscriber
clustering profile with operations in 39 states and the District of Columbia. In
Fitch's view NBCUniversal's size, scale, leading brand positions and diversity
of operations and business risk as one of the world's most prominent media and
entertainment companies, lowers the business risk attributable to Comcast's
credit profile and creates new avenues for revenue and cash flow growth while
limiting the near-term impact on Comcast's balance sheet and credit profile.
Outside of a change to Comcast's financial strategy or event driven merger and
acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Comcast's ability to adapt to
the evolving operating environment while maintaining its relative competitive
position given the challenging competitive environment and weak housing and
employment trends. Considering the mature nature of video services and growing
penetration of high speed data services, Comcast's ability to grow consumer
revenues while maintaining operating margins remains a key rating consideration.
Positive rating action would likely coincide with Comcast committing to reduce
leverage below 2x on a sustained basis after considering Comcast's potential
funding obligations related to GE's ownership put rights related to
NBCUniversal. Meanwhile Comcast would need to demonstrate that its operating
profile will not materially decline in the face of competition and poor housing
and employment conditions. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretional actions of Comcast's management including, but not limited to
the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or an event driven
merger and acquisition activity.