(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 13 -Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander (both BBB/Stable/A-3) are not affected by the recent downgrade of their Spain-based parent, Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; A+/Negative/A-1) (see "Research Update: Banco Santander S.A. And Core Subs Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' On Spain Downgrade And BICRA Revision; Outlook Negative," published Feb. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect). Our ratings on both banks are based on their stand-alone creditworthiness and are limited by the respective sovereign ratings on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2) and the United Mexican States (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2). In fact, the stand-alone credit profiles of both banks are above the respective sovereign ratings. As opposed to Santander, whose global diversification and low exposure to Spain in investments and loans have prompted us to rate it above the sovereign, the Latin American subsidiaries are highly exposed to economic and industry risks in their respective countries of domicile, and to their sovereigns through investments and loans to government-related entities. We consider Santander's subsidiary in Brazil to be "core" and that in Mexico to be "highly strategically important" (as our criteria define these terms) to the parent, and that has also not changed in light of the downgrade of the bank in Spain. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)