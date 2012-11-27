Overview
-- We are assigning a 'zaAA+' South Africa national scale rating to South
Africa-based reinsurers Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd. and Hannover Life
Reassurance Africa Ltd.
-- We are also affirming our 'A-' ratings on the two companies.
-- The negative outlook on the two companies reflects that on South
Africa.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'zaAA+'
South Africa national scale rating to Johannesburg-based Hannover Re Africa
Ltd. (HRAL) and Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd. (HLRAL). We also
affirmed our 'A-' global scale long-term counterparty credit and insurer
financial strength ratings on HRAL and HLRAL. The outlook on these entities is
negative.
Rationale
The ratings on HRAL and HLRAL (collectively, the Hannover Re Africa subgroup)
reflect our view of the subgroup's strategic importance to the Hannover Re
group, and its good operating performance. These strengths are partially
offset by high business risk stemming from the subgroup's business model, the
exposure of its business and investment portfolios and deposits to South
Africa, and the influence of general country risk factors on the subgroup's
business franchise and financial profiles.
Outlook
The negative outlook on HRAL and HLRAL reflects that on South Africa. If we
were to lower the sovereign credit rating on South Africa, we would also lower
the ratings on HRAL and HLRAL in line with those on the sovereign.
Based on current information, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.
Ratings List
New Rating
Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd.
Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd.
South Africa National Scale zaAA+/--/--
Ratings Affirmed
Hannover Reinsurance Africa Ltd.
Hannover Life Reassurance Africa Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Negative/--
Financial Strength Rating A-/Negative/--
