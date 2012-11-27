(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA-'/Negative rating of the mortgage covered bonds ('obbligazioni bancarie garantite', OBG) issued by Credito Emiliano S.p.a. (CREDEM or the issuer, rated 'BBB+'/Negative/'F2') and guaranteed by CREDEM CB S.r.l. (CREDEM CB). The rating action follows a full review of the programme. The rating is based on Credem's Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the asset percentage (AP) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis. In line with its covered bond criteria, the agency gives credit to the highest level of AP recorded during the preceding 12 months (66.71%, observed in December 2011), given that the short-term (ST) IDR of the issuer is 'F2' and the programme is not in wind-down. In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the LT IDR was downgraded by one or more notches; or (ii) the D-Cap fell to 1 or 0; or (iii) the programme AP went above 74.00%, which is the breakeven level in line with the 'AA-' rating. The Negative Outlook on Credem IDR and on Italy ('A-'/Negative/'F2') drives the Negative Outlook for the covered bonds. The D-Cap of 2 is driven by the high risk assessment for the liquidity gap and systemic risk component (see 'Fitch Puts 2 Italian Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Outlooks & D-Caps' dated September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). As of 30 September 2012, the cover pool consisted of about 45,000 mortgage loans and the outstanding principal balance of the aggregated pool was EUR3.4bn. In an 'AA-' scenario Fitch has calculated a cumulative WA frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 21.3% and a WA recovery rate of 76.9%. Interest rate swaps are in place with CREDEM to hedge any discrepancies between the interest rate yielded by the cover assets and the covered bonds. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond ratings will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore, it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and on Fitch analysis are available in a credit update, which will be available at www.fitchratings.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)