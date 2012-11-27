(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Nov 27 - According to Fitch Ratings, the contractual commitment of Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB, 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') to hold up to 15% and up to 25% overcollateralisation (OC) on a nominal as well as on an unstressed net present value basis, for the benefit of its public sector and mortgage pfandbrief holders respectively, has currently no impact on BayernLB's 'AAA' Pfandbrief ratings. As Fitch's current 'AAA' breakeven OC for BayernLB's public sector and mortgage Pfandbriefe are not higher than the maximum OC levels committed by BayernLB, there is no impact for its Pfandbrief ratings. Fitch is in the process of analysing the impact such a commitment to a maximum OC might have on the OC the agency takes into account for the purpose of its analysis. The outcome of this will be published in due course and might lead to a change in the current rating of BayernLB's mortgage Pfandbriefe on a probability of default (PD) basis. Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable Mortgage Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable Rating on PD Basis: 'AA+' 'AAA' Breakeven OC: 25% (based on 'AA' rating on a PD basis plus 2 notches recovery uplift) Long-term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Stable Public Sector Covered Bond Rating: 'AAA'/Stable Rating on PD Basis: 'AAA' 'AAA' Breakeven OC: 10.5% (based on 'AA' rating on a PD basis plus 2 notches recovery uplift) Fitch's breakeven OC is the level of minimum OC in line with the assigned covered bond rating as outlined in Fitch's Covered bonds rating criteria published in September 2012, whereas previously Fitch published the OC supporting a given rating on a PD basis as well as a given uplift for recoveries. It should not be assumed that the breakeven OC for a given rating will remain stable over time, as the relative profile of cover assets compared to covered bonds may evolve, even in the absence of new issuances. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)