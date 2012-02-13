Feb 13 - -- U.S.-based automotive and industrial battery supplier
Exide
Technologies' exposure to a sluggish end-market environment in its
transportation segment, potentially weak demand in Europe, and recent lack of
normally favorable seasonality will hurt near-term earnings and cash flow more
than we expected.
-- We are revising our rating outlook to negative from stable, and
affirming all of our ratings on Exide, including our 'B' corporate credit
rating, the 'B' issue ratings (with a '3' recovery rating) on its $675 million
senior secured notes, and its 'CCC+' issue-level ratings (with a '6' recovery
rating) on the $60 million convertible senior subordinated debt due 2013.
-- The negative outlook revision reflects our assessment of an increased
likelihood that Exide could use more than $15 million in cash, or that
leverage could rise toward 5.0x over the next 12 months.
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its
outlook on Exide Technologies to negative from stable, and affirmed its
ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and all
issue-level ratings.
The outlook revision to negative reflects our view that there is now at least
a one-in-three likelihood Exide's leverage could move toward 5.0x, with
potentially weak free cash flow levels (cash use of $15.0 million or more)
over the next 12 months. This could occur if the lack of demand persists in
its transportation end-markets and industrial battery businesses related to
network power. Upside lead-price volatility and potentially large swings in
working capital are now elevated risks to credit quality.
Our ratings on Exide Technologies reflect the company's "aggressive" financial
risk profile according to our criteria. This incorporates our expectation that
cash generation will remain volatile because of Exide's exposure to lead
prices and the inherent seasonality its businesses. The ratings also reflect
Exide's "vulnerable" business risk profile (as we define the term), marked by
tough competition in the automotive and industrial battery businesses,
exposure to volatile lead prices, high fixed costs, and capital intensity.
"We still believe Exide's sales and profitability will improve gradually as
demand increases. However, recent results (third-quarter fiscal 2012, ended
Dec. 31, 2011 were weaker than expected (especially in the North America
automotive battery business)" said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Nishit
Madlani. We now believe there is at least a one-in-three likelihood that
Exide's credit metrics, free cash flow, and liquidity could drop below the
levels that might lead to a downgrade.
In our base-case scenario, we expect leverage to remain at about 4.5x, with
flat to slightly negative free operating cash flow (FOCF) and some inherent
intra-year volatility in earnings because of seasonality. We now believe Exide
will use more cash than we expected for fiscal 2012, partly because of mild
winters in its end-markets following higher cash demands from operations until
September, higher working-capital investments in inventory over the summer
months, and sluggish aftermarket demand in the transportation battery business
thereafter. Over the next 12 months, lack of improvement in end-market demand
in its North American transportation businesses, a persistently lagging
higher-margin network power sales, and any uptick in lead prices could limit
free cash flow generation in fiscal 2013.
