OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on six commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- Concurrently, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction. -- The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) of the 13 assets ($139.3 million, 10.8%) in the transaction that are with the special servicers. -- We lowered our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because we expect that the accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on six classes of U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on seven other classes from the same transaction (see list). Our rating actions follow our analysis of the credit characteristics of the collateral remaining in the pool, the transaction structure, and the liquidity available to the trust. The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) of the 13 ($139.3 million, 10.8%) assets that are with the special servicers We also considered monthly interest shortfalls affecting the trust. We lowered our rating on the class G certificate to 'D (sf)' because we believe the resulting accumulated interest shortfalls will remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination levels and liquidity that is consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X and X-Y interest-only (IO) certificate based on our current criteria. Using servicer-provided financial information, we calculated an adjusted debt service coverage (DSC) of 1.40x and a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 101.4% for the loans in the pool. We further stressed the loans' cash flows under our 'AAA' scenario to yield a weighted average DSC of 1.02x and an LTV ratio of 130.6%. The implied defaults and loss severity under the 'AAA' scenario were 63.5% and 38.4%, respectively. All of the DSC and LTV calculations we noted above exclude 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) of the transaction's 13 ($139.3 million, 10.8%) specially serviced assets, as well as one defeased loan ($7.9 million, 0.6%). We separately estimated losses for the specially serviced assets and included them in the 'AAA' scenario implied default and loss severity figures. As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust had experienced net monthly interest shortfalls totaling $230,617. The net interest shortfall amount primarily reflects appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts totaling $96,748, special servicing and workout fees of $64,943, and interest not advanced in the amount of $75,593. The interest shortfalls affected classes G through M. Class G experienced cumulative interest shortfalls for two months, and we expect these interest shortfalls to continue for the foreseeable future. Consequently, we lowered our rating on the class G certificates to 'D (sf)'. We previously lowered our ratings on classes H through O to 'D (sf)'. CREDIT CONSIDERATIONS As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, 13 assets ($139.3 million; 10.8%) in the pool were with the special servicers, LNR Partners LLC (LNR) and National Consumer Cooperative Bank, including one of the top 10 loans, which we discuss in further detail below. None of the 66 cooperative apartment loans are with the special servicers. The reported payment status of the specially serviced assets is as follows: three are real estate owned (REO; $25.5 million; 1.9%), seven are 90-plus-days delinquent ($42.9 million; 3.3%), one is 30-days delinquent ($5.3 million, 0.4%), and two are current ($65.6 million; 5.1%). Eight assets ($52.9 million, 4.1%) have appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) in effect totaling $35.8 million. The LeNature's Headquarters loan is the fourth-largest loan in the pool ($54.4 million, 4.2%) and the largest loan with the special servicers. The loan is secured by a 500,000-sq.-ft. warehouse distribution facility in Phoenix, Ariz. The loan was transferred to the special servicer on Nov. 9, 2006, because LeNature, the sole tenant, filed for bankruptcy and subsequently vacated the space. Subsequent to the bankruptcy filing of LeNature, a data center operator signed a 20-year master lease for 100% of the space, which extends past the Jan. 5, 2016, maturity date of the loan. The payment status of the loan is current and the loan continues to perform in accordance with the executed workout agreements. No recent financial information was available. We expect a modest loss upon the resolution of this loan. The remaining 12 assets with the special servicers ($84.9 million; 6.6%) individually represent less than 1.1% of the total pool balance. ARAs totaling $35.8 million are in effect for eight of these assets. We estimated losses for 11 of the 12 assets, arriving at a weighted average loss severity of 53.4%. TRANSACTION SUMMARY As of the Jan. 17, 2012, trustee remittance report, the transaction had an aggregate trust balance of $1.3 billion and comprised 215 loans and three REO assets, compared with $1.7 billion (232 loans) at issuance. The master servicers for the transaction, Wells Fargo Bank N.A. (Wells Fargo) and NCB, FSB (NCB), provided financial information for 89.0% of the pool (by balance), which was primarily full-year 2010 or partial-year 2011 data. We calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.33x for the assets in the pool based on the reported figures. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures were 1.40x and 101.4%, respectively, which excluded 11 ($73.7 million, 5.7%) assets that are currently with the special servicers and one ($7.9 million, 0.6%) defeased loan. The trust has experienced principal losses to date totaling $27.4 million on nine assets. Seventy-one loans ($413.9 million, 31.9%) are on the master servicers' watchlist, including three of the top 10 loans ($133.5 million, 10.3%), which we discuss below. Sixteen loans ($153.1 million, 11.8%) have reported DSCs between 1.00x and 1.10x, and 43 loans ($138.8 million, 10.7%) have reported DSCs of less than 1.00x. SUMMARY OF TOP 10 ASSETS SECURED BY REAL ESTATE The top 10 assets secured by real estate have an aggregate outstanding trust balance of $412.0 million (31.8%). Using servicer-reported information, we calculated a weighted-average DSC of 1.26x for nine of the top 10 assets. The remaining top 10 asset ($54.4 million, 4.2%) is in special servicing, and was discussed above. Our adjusted DSC and LTV figures for nine of the top 10 assets, excluding the specially serviced loan, were 1.44x and 116.2%, respectively. Three of the top 10 assets ($133.5 million, 10.3%) are on the master servicers' watchlist, which we discuss below. The Crossroads Tower Office Building loan ($57.4 million, 4.4%) is the second-largest asset secured by real estate in the pool. The loan is secured by a 485,544-sq.-ft. office building in Kew Gardens, N.Y., which was built in 1989. The loan is on Well's Fargo's watchlist due to deferred maintenance. According to Wells Fargo, the exterior of the building is currently being waterproofed. As of the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the reported DSC was 1.12x; occupancy as of Nov. 21, 2011, was 99.0%, respectively. The Merritt Square Mall loan ($55.9 million, 4.3%), the third-largest asset in the pool, is secured by 478,040 sq. ft. of an 807,787-sq.-ft. regional mall in Merritt Island, Fla., which was built in 1970 and renovated in 2004. The loan is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to low DSC. As of the year-ended Dec. 31, 2010, the reported DSC was 1.05x; occupancy as of June 30, 2011, was 87.0%, respectively. The Waianae Mall ($20.1 million, 1.6%), the ninth-largest loan in the pool, is secured by a 168,263-sq.-ft. retail center in Waianae, Hawaii. The loan is on Wells Fargo's watchlist due to major deferred maintenance at the property. The reported DSC was 1.65x as of year-end Dec. 31, 2010, and the occupancy was as 81.0% of June 30, 2011, respectively. Standard & Poor's stressed the assets in the pool according to our criteria and the resultant credit enhancement levels are consistent with our lowered and affirmed ratings. RATINGS LOWERED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement (%) B BB+ (sf) BBB (sf) 9.11 C BB (sf) BBB-(sf) 8.17 D B (sf) BB+(sf) 6.46 E B- (sf) BB (sf) 5.21 F CCC- (sf) B-(sf) 4.12 G D (sf) CCC-(sf) 2.72 RATINGS AFFIRMED Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2006-IQ11 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement (%) A-1A AAA (sf) 35.29 A-3 AAA (sf) 35.29 A-4 AAA (sf) 35.29 A-M AA- (sf) 22.82 A-J BBB+(sf) 11.45 X AAA (sf) N/A X-Y AAA (sf) N/A N/A-Not applicable.