Feb 13 - Fitch regards the measured conversion of some U.S. liquefied natural
gas (LNG) terminals to allow the export of liquid natural gas as positive.
However, currently favorable margins for U.S. LNG exports may not be sustainable
and could set up long-term risks for these infrastructure projects.
The combination of shale gas reserves and weak economy has pushed prices to a
level approaching the marginal cost of production. We expect the recent low
prices for natural gas to continue, as supply should remain high. The U.S.
Energy Information Administration projects shale gas production to increase from
5.0 trillion cubic feet in 2010 to 13.6 trillion cubic feet in 2035. We also
expect the Department of Energy to continue to grant licenses to construct or
reconfigure LNG terminal facilities to increase the volume of exportable
resources. However, several risks have been identified in this scenario that
could disrupt this expansion and the securities funding them.
Most pricing projections for liquid natural gas assume that fracking will
continue to be used. The immediate future is uncertain as the short- and
long-term potential environmental impacts are examined. We also see the
potential for exploitation of shale gas reserves in many other countries. Some
have significant advantages over U.S. distributors.
The largest buyers of liquid natural gas are South Korea and Japan. Vast shale
gas deposits exist in nearby China. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates those
deposits at 32 billion metric tons, of which 4.4 billion metric tons are
technically exploitable and economically feasible. Should discoveries of
nonconventional natural gas flourish there, the combination of low labor costs
and small shipping cost due to the proximity of these countries could lessen the
traffic at U.S. marine terminals constructed to export natural gas.
Some of these market risks can be spread to different portions of the industry
by contracts. For example, on Jan. 26, Cheniere announced it had reached a sale
and purchase agreement with BG Gulf Coast stipulating that, in the event the
facility is idled, BG will continue to pay an amount likely to satisfy debt
charges and other costs. Terminals lacking similar sales contracts that are
exposed to merchant market price risk are unlikely to attract viable debt
financing.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)