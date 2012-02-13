Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' rating to Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s proposed $1 billion senior unsecured notes due 2019. The recovery rating is '3', which indicates our expectation of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) in the event of a default. Standard & Poor's affirmed the ratings on Chesapeake and revised the outlook to negative on Feb. 6, 2012. Apart from its proposed debt issuance, Chesapeake today announced planned funding actions in 2012 totaling $10 billion to $12 billion, in part, to fund the expected shortfall in its operating cash flow compared with planned capital spending levels. While Chesapeake's announcements underscore the range of financing options available to the company, we believe the negative outlook remains appropriate, given:

-- The extent to which credit metrics could be strained by persisting weak natural gas prices,

-- The extent to which some of the funding alternatives (including volumetric production payment transactions and preferred stock issuance) are considered debt-like under Standard & Poor's criteria, and

-- Uncertainty regarding the company's planned spending levels and uncertainty about Chesapeake's use of proceeds in excess of those needed to fund near-term investment requirements. RATINGS LIST Chesapeake Energy Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Negative/-- Rating Assigned $1 bil sr secd notes due 2019 BB+ Recovery rating 3