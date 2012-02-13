(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Compass Bancshares to 'A-' from 'A'. The action is taken as a result of the downgrade of the parent company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's (BBVA) ratings. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Compass Bancshares, Inc.'s (CBSS) ratings were downgraded reflecting the actions taken on BBVA. Since CBSS's ratings and Outlook are correlated with those of BBVA, changes in BBVA's ratings result in changes to CBSS's IDRs and Outlook. BBVA's long-term IDR was downgraded earlier today to 'A' from 'A+' and the Rating Outlook revised to Negative from Stable (refer to Fitch's press release titled 'Fitch Downgrades BBVA, Bankia & Caixabank Following Sovereign Action', dated Feb. 13, 2012 for additional information on the BBVA rating action, available on 'www.fitchratings.com'). CBSSs' IDRs are currently notched one level below those of its parent, and move in conjunction with BBVA. Compass' Viability Ratings (VRs) of 'bbb+', which reflects the company's standalone strength absent any extraordinary support, are affirmed. The affirmation reflects the company's moderating trends in asset quality, sound capital base, offset by its modest earnings profile. While problem asset levels remain elevated, the bank's level of non-accrual assets has fallen over 40% since the March 31, 2010 peak level. CBSS has also been able to reduce its concentration in construction and land development loans (C&LD), a portfolio which has exhibited considerable stress over the past several years. C&LD loans as a percentage of capital have fallen to 64% of total risk-based capital at September 30, 2011, down from 144% at year end (YE) 2009. The company's capital base remains sound with a Tier 1 common equity ratio of 11.28% at Dec. 31, 2011. Capital levels have benefited through external capital support from BBVA, most notably in 2009 and 2010. CBSS's performance over the past several years has been pressured by large goodwill impairment charges and high credit costs. Excluding the goodwill charges, reported return metrics are somewhat below similarly-rated peers. CBSS, as are others in the industry, is faced with a difficult operating environment, including increased regulatory costs, low interest rates, and weak loan demand. CBSS has a good funding profile that does not rely excessively on wholesale funds. Funding is aided by a large non-interest-bearing deposit base that consistently represents approximately 28% of total deposits. Fitch does not see near-term upward momentum in the company's VR given the relatively modest earnings profile. If operating metrics were to continue to underperform peer averages, CBSS' VR could be pressured by a downgrade. Conversely, over the intermediate-to-long term, the VR could be upgraded if CBSS achieves improved profitability metrics more in line with peer averages in the 'a-'rating category. Upward momentum in ratings would also occur in conjunction with a continued decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) and the maintenance of a sound capital profile, though Fitch sees this scenario as unlikely. CBSS's long-term and short-term IDR both reflect the institutional support derived by its ownership by BBVA. If BBVA's ratings were downgraded again, CBSS' short-term IDR would be downgraded from 'F1' to 'F2'. The multiple-notch downgrade of TexasBanc Capital Trust I reflects application of Fitch's new bank regulatory capital securities rating criteria entitled 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' dated Dec. 15, 2011. The following ratings are downgraded, and removed from Rating Watch Negative: Compass Bancshares, Inc. --Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative. Compass Bank --Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Negative; --Long-term deposits to 'A' from 'A+'; --Senior unsecured to 'A-' from 'A'; --Subordinated debt to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. TexasBanc Capital Trust I --Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BBB+'. The following ratings affirmed: Compass Bancshares, Inc. --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Support at '1'. Compass Bank --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'bbb+'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '1'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)