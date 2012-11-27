Overview -- Clean Harbors Inc. announced that it is issuing $550 million of senior unsecured notes and will use the proceeds to fund a portion of the $1.25 billion purchase price related to its proposed acquisition of Safety-Kleen Inc., the holding company of Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. (B+/Watch Pos/--). -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BB+' corporate credit rating, on Clean Harbors and removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Nov. 1, 2012. We are also revising our recovery rating on the existing senior unsecured notes, assigning ratings to the company's proposed senior unsecured notes, and withdrawing our ratings on the fully redeemed senior secured notes. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company will be able to maintain a financial risk profile that is appropriate for the current rating, including an adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio of 25%-30%. Rating Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB+' corporate credit rating on Norwell, Mass.-based Clean Harbors Inc. and removed them from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Nov. 1, 2012. At the same time, we assigned a stable outlook. In addition, we revised our recovery rating on the company's $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 to '3' from '4', and assigned our 'BB+' issue-rating and '3' recovery rating to the proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2021. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also withdrew our ratings on the company's $520 million senior secured notes due 2016 because the company refinanced these notes with proceeds from the issuance of $800 million in senior unsecured notes due 2020. Lastly, upon completion of the proposed acquisition, we will align the corporate credit rating on Safety-Kleen with our credit rating on Clean Harbors and remove it from CreditWatch positive. Rationale The affirmation and stable outlook reflect our view that while Clean Harbors' financial risk profile will deteriorate slightly due to the additional debt and environmental liabilities incurred with the proposed acquisition of Safety-Kleen, it should remain sufficient to support the current ratings. Important factors supporting this conclusion are our reassessment of Clean Harbors' business risk profile to recognize the benefits of the Safety-Kleen acquisition and the mix of acquisition financing that involves sizable cash and equity components. Clean Harbors recently announced a follow-on public offering of 6.0 million common shares, which we believe may net the company over $300 million in proceeds. This, combined with the use of existing cash, results in only a modest increase in debt leverage to roughly 2.9x pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA at Sept. 30, 2012, from 2.5x on a stand-alone basis. The rating affirmation also reflects our view that management will remain committed to maintaining prudent financial policies as it executes its growth strategy. While the $1.25 billion acquisition (7.3x Safety-Kleen's expected EBITDA in 2012) represents the largest acquisition that Clean Harbors has ever made, management has a track record of integrating its large acquisitions fairly smoothly. We believe the company will maintain an adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio in the 25%-30% range during the next two years. Our ratings assume that the company will complete the acquisition of Safety-Kleen according to the terms and conditions that have been indicated. The terms of the senior unsecured notes contain a special redemption feature whereby the note proceeds will be repaid to investors if the acquisition does not close by April 2013. For our modeling purposes, we assumed the acquisition will close before year-end 2012. The ratings are supported by improvement in the company's business risk profile, as Clean Harbors' market position, customer reach, and service-line diversity will improve with the acquisition. With roughly $1.3 billion in revenue, Safety-Kleen is the nation's leading collector and re-recycler of used oil and the largest provider and servicer of parts cleaning equipment. The company also recycles the used solvent used in parts washing . We believe roughly $15 million-$20 million of synergies are achievable in the first year, as Clean Harbors intends to internalize the portion of waste that Safety-Kleen currently disposes of at competing disposal facilities, as well as by cross-selling services to new customers. Following the acquisition, the ratings on Clean Harbors will reflect the company's "significant" financial risk profile (including environmental liabilities), an acquisition-oriented growth strategy, and some susceptibility of its operations to economic cycles. The company's leading competitive position in the hazardous waste management industry, good diversity, specialized assets, and "strong" liquidity with a favorable debt maturity schedule partially offset these factors. Standard & Poor's characterizes Clean Harbors' business risk profile as "satisfactory." With roughly $2.2 billion in revenues, Clean Harbors is one of the largest providers of environmental services and the largest operator of nonnuclear hazardous waste treatment facilities in North America. The company's operations include: -- Technical services (43% of sales for the first nine months of 2012), which include collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and industrial wastes; -- Field services (10%), which include specialty, on-site maintenance services such as tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation, and spill cleanup; -- Industrial services (27%), such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, catalyst handling, decoking, material processing, and lodging services to energy and industrial companies; and -- Oil and gas field services (20%), including fluid handling, downhole servicing, and directional boring services to oil and gas exploration, production, and power generation customers. Clean Harbors' improved competitive market position contributes to our assessment of its business risk as intermediate. The company handles more than two-thirds of the commercial hazardous incineration volume and roughly 20% of hazardous landfill volume in North America. The company's core business is performing well, partly because of increased exposure to the oil and gas end market from a series of acquisitions it has made since 2009. End-market diversity is good, and revenues in many of its sectors have increased. Landfill volumes and incinerator utilization remain strong. In the third quarter of 2012, landfill volumes increased 78% year over year on large-scale projects in the Bakken shale deposit, and incineration utilization was strong at 91%. Still, the company's operations are subject to economic cycles, as recessions give rise to lower waste volumes and overcapacity in some segments. Yet the company maintained solid operating performance through the last recession despite weaker demand from its chemical, manufacturing, and utilities customers, along with a nationwide reduction in landfill volumes and volatile fuel and labor costs during this period. Our performance expectations for 2013 include: -- Sales growth of 69% as a result of the contributions from the acquisitions the company made in 2012, increased waste volumes, and modest improvements in pricing; -- EBITDA margins of 17% because of lower profitability from Safety-Kleen, offset by continued profitability from Clean Harbors' oil and gas, refinery, and chemicals markets; good operating leverage; and the realization of synergies; and -- Free cash flow of over $100 million partly because of improved working capital management. The company's trailing-12-month EBITDA margins as of Sept. 30, 2012, were 19%. We believe that Clean Harbors' margins will decline slightly following the Safety-Kleen acquisition because Safety-Kleen is a lower margin business. However, the company should still be able to maintain relatively good profitability with margins in the 17%-18% range if it contains costs in spite of a weak but gradually improving economy and pricing competition. Clean Harbors' profitability has consistently increased over the past decade, from 13% in 2002 (the year the company acquired Safety-Kleen's chemical services division). We characterize Clean Harbors' financial risk profile as significant, which reflects our view that acquisitions will remain a key part of the company's growth strategy. Still, Clean Harbors has operated with significant excess cash balances since 2008 and has demonstrated a willingness to use equity and cash on hand to reduce its reliance on debt to finance large acquisitions. We believe the company will continue to strike a prudent balance between its growth objectives and financial policy decisions, as management has publicly stated that it intends to keep reported debt leverage within a range of 2.5x - 3.0x. Environmental liabilities remain significant but manageable. At Sept. 30, 2012, Clean Harbors had $167 million of closure, postclosure, and remediation obligations. Pro forma for the acquisition, we expect the amount of these liabilities to increase to roughly $200 million. Annual estimates for the costs of managing these environmental liabilities are roughly $15 million. We adjust its debt figure to include the capitalization of operating lease commitments, tax-adjusted asset retirement and environmental obligations, accrued interest, and tax-adjusted self-insurance liabilities. We believe the company will be able to maintain FFO-to-debt of 25%-30%--a range we consider appropriate for the ratings. Liquidity We expect liquidity to remain strong (as defined in our criteria) given the company's good internally generated cash flow and healthy availability under its revolving credit facility. As of Sept. 30, 2012, Clean Harbors had about $535 million of cash and marketable securities and $163 million of availability under a $250 million asset-based revolving credit facility due May 31, 2016. Pro forma for the financing transaction, we expect Clean Harbors' cash balance to decrease to just over $100 million with availability of over $270 million under a proposed $400 million asset-based revolving facility due 2017. There are no significant debt maturities until the revolving facility matures. We expect Clean Harbors to generate some discretionary cash flow in 2013 and 2014, with free cash flow in the $100 million-$150 million range. Key uses of cash are likely to include: -- Capital spending of roughly $270 million in 2013 and 2014; and -- Acquisition spending in following the integration of Safety-Kleen, could exceed $100 million in 2014. The company was in compliance with its fixed-charge ratio financial covenant as of Sept. 30, 2012, and we expect the company to retain adequate headroom under the covenant during the near-to-intermediate term. Recovery analysis We rate both the company's $800 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 and its proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BB+' with recovery ratings of '3'. For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Clean Harbors, to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that Clean Harbors' competitive strengths will support consistent operating results despite the prospects for slow economic growth and the company's exposure to cyclical end-markets. We expect the company to successfully manage the challenges of integrating the Safety-Kleen acquisition. We also believe the company will achieve operating synergies and improve working capital management to generate adequate free cash flow. While we don't expect significant debt reduction, we do expect management to adhere to prudent financial policies such that reported debt leverage is near its publicly stated 2.5x-3.0x target. In the year immediately following the Safety-Kleen acquisition, we expect additional debt-financed acquisitions to be very limited. We could consider a one-notch upgrade to low-investment-grade within the next two years if Clean Harbors integrates Safety-Kleen smoothly and delivers greater synergies and operational efficiencies than we anticipate, so that adjusted FFO-to-debt continually exceeds 30% and adjusted free cash flow-to-debt is near 15%. While less likely, we could lower the ratings if integration or other challenges result in deteriorating operating performance or increased debt without indication of near-term improvement. This could happen if revenues remain flat and EBITDA margins decline to less than 14% or lower, which would likely cause the ratio of FFO-to-total debt to approach 20%. Related Criteria And Research -- Clean Harbors Inc. Ratings On Watch Negative And Safety-Kleen Systems Inc. On Watch Positive On Acquisition Agreement, Nov. 5, 2012 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Clean Harbors Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB+/Watch Neg/-- New Rating Clean Harbors Inc. Senior Unsecured US$550 mil 5.25% sr unsecd nts due BB+ 12/31/2021 Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Withdrawn To From Clean Harbors Inc. Senior Secured Local Currency NR BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating NR 4 Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch Action To From Clean Harbors Inc. Senior Unsecured Local Currency BB+ BB+ /Watch Neg Recovery Rating 3 4