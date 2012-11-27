(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Banco Internacional de Costa Rica (BICSA) has maintained its "adequate" business position within Central America, in our view. -- We are affirming our 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain an adequate risk-adjusted capital despite its exposure to the riskier and smaller Central American economies in which it operates. Rating Action On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' issuer credit ratings on Banco Internacional de Costa Rica S.A. (BICSA). The outlook remains stable. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bb'. Rationale The ratings reflect our assessments of BICSA's "adequate" (as our criteria define the term) business position, capital and earnings, and risk position, as well as our view of its "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. We consider BICSA as a government-related entity (GRE) in the Republic of Costa Rica (foreign and local currency ratings BB/Stable/B) because of a shareholding structure through which the country's two largest public banks wholly own BICSA. However, we base the ratings on BICSA solely on its SACP, rather than on expected extraordinary support from the government of Costa Rica. The 'bb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries in which the bank has exposure through its loan book. A BICRA is scored on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest risk (group '10'). BICSA operates mainly Costa Rica, Panama, (which accounts for around 70% of its total loan portfolio exposure) and other countries in Central America. As a result, its weighted economic risk is '6'. The common factor driving this economic risk score is low income levels in the countries where the bank operates, which affect these countries' vulnerability to external shocks, and debt and payment capacity in countries with weak rule of law. The industry risk for Costa Rica, from which its two sole government-owned banks are based, is '7'. The banking system has very high credit risk, based on its high portion of dollar-denominated loans and relatively aggressive underwriting standards. Moderate credit growth and the absence of asset price bubbles partially mitigate these factors. With regard to industry risk, Costa Rica's banking industry includes a significant presence of government-owned banks, and this causes significant market distortions. Limited access to foreign markets and a narrow local debt and capital markets continue to challenge the system. Nonetheless, its retail deposit base is stable and has shown consistent growth. We view BICSA's business position as "adequate," primarily reflecting the bank's satisfactory business volumes and stable revenue base growth. BICSA has achieved the latter despite the global financial crisis, and it also reflects the bank's adequate corporate strategy and good management and execution, in our view. Although we consider BICSA's trade finance activities to have lower business stability than other banking operations, the bank's total loan portfolio and operating revenues have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 20.6% and 18.3%, respectively, over the past three years. However, the bank's business activities remains concentrated from a geographic standpoint. About 90% of its credit operations were concentrated in Central America as of June 2012, which continues to pose challenges in terms of the overall less favorable economic conditions in the region. Furthermore, the bank's loan portfolio remains concentrated in small economies despite the recent decline in its exposure in Costa Rica. Therefore, we do not expect the bank's geographic concentration to change significantly in the future. We assess the bank's capital and earnings as "adequate," based on our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 7.5% over the next 12 months to 18 months. The forecast takes into consideration our base case scenario, which includes an average loan portfolio growth of about 10% over the next two years; stable net interest margins, since we do not expect significant shifts in the bank's assets and loan mix; and the maintenance of the bank's conservative retain earning policy. The bank's capital base primarily consists of paid-in capital and retained earnings. Trading income is not a relevant revenue source, in our view, and we expect it to remain so going forward. BICSA's efficiency ratio also compares adequately with its regional peers', at 50.2% as of June 2012, and it has averaged 55% over the past four fiscal years. We currently forecast this ratio to hover at an adequate level of about 50% over the next two years. We consider the bank's core earnings to average assets of 1.4% as of June 2012 as adequate, compared with its regional peers', and the ratio has averaged 1.2% over the past four fiscal years. We expect core earnings to be about 1.3% of total average adjusted assets for the next two years. As such, we are expecting, overall, quality of earnings to remain "adequate." The bank's risk position is "adequate," in our view. We base this assessment on the bank's conservative underwriting standards over the past few years, even though its loan concentration exposes it to significant spikes in its asset quality. As a result of its portfolio's geographic concentration, maintaining asset quality is a key credit factor for BICSA, but the short-term nature of its loan portfolio also gives it more flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions, compared with other banks in the region. BICSA doesn't offer complex products, and its nonperforming assets (NPAs) averaged 1.6% over the past three years, which we view as adequate based on the riskier, smaller, economies in which it operates. We expect that the bank will maintain its current underwriting standards, which would keep NPAs at very manageable levels over the next 12 months to 18 months. BICSA's funding is "average" and its liquidity "adequate," in our view. Core customer deposits continue to be the main funding source, accounting for more than 50% of the total funding base as of June 2012. The remaining funding sources mainly consist of interbank credit facilities and market debt. We believe that the bank's refinancing risk is somewhat limited, given the adequate debt maturity profile. BICSA's total liquidity has represented about 35%-40% of its total deposit base over the past three years, a level that we consider as adequate. According to our methodology for GREs, we consider BICSA to be an institution with a limited important role for, and link to, the government of Costa Rica. There is a low probability that the government would support the bank in a period of stress, in our view. Therefore, we don't incorporate any notches of uplift to the SACP. Outlook The stable outlook on BICSA reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain an "adequate" RAC despite its exposure to the riskier and smaller Central American economies in which it operates, reflecting its conservative earnings retention policy. The outlook also reflects the bank's lower loan portfolio exposure in Costa Rica, which has not changed our view of its blended economic risk score. We could lower the ratings on BICSA if its RAC ratio falls below 7% as a result of lower internal capital generation or changes in the bank's retention earnings policy. We could also take a negative rating action on the bank if economic conditions in the countries in which it operates hamper its quality of earnings and risk position. On the contrary, we could raise the ratings if the bank's risk position improves due to higher exposure in less risky economies or its RAC ratio increasing above the 10% level. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB/Stable/B SACP bb Anchor bb Business Position Adequate (0) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors 0 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)