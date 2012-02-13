-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we lowered our long-term issuer credit rating on BBVA S.A. to 'A' from 'A+' and removed the rating from CreditWatch. -- As a result, we are lowering the ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. and its subsidiary, Compass Bank, to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1'. -- We are also removing the issuer and issue ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. -- The outlook on BBVA USA and Compass Bank is negative, reflecting our outlook on the parent. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its ratings on BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA USA) and its subsidiary, Compass Bank, to 'A-/A-2' from 'A/A-1' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Dec. 8, 2011. The outlook on the long-term rating is negative, reflecting the outlook on the parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA S.A.; A/Negative/A-1). "We lowered the issuer and issue ratings on BBVA USA and its subsidiary, Compass Bank, as a result of our downgrade of the parent, BBVA S.A., on Feb. 13, 2012," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Robert Hansen. "The ratings on BBVA USA are linked to the ratings on its parent, because we view BBVA USA as highly strategic to BBVA S.A., as we define this term under our group methodology criteria. We also lowered the issue ratings on both the subordinated debt and preferred shares by one notch, in accordance with our revised bank criteria." The negative outlook reflects the outlook on the parent, BBVA S.A. We expect our ratings on BBVA USA to move in line with our ratings on BBVA S.A. Consistent with our group methodology criteria, we would lower the rating on BBVA USA if we also lower the rating on the parent, or if we view BBVA USA as no longer strategically important to its parent. Conversely, we would revise the outlook to stable if we also revise the outlook on the parent to stable. We are unlikely to substantially increase BBVA USA's stand-alone credit profile given the bank's large CRE loan concentration and limited geographic diversification relative to other large regional banks. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative, Feb. 13, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: Large U.S. Regional Banks' Results Improved In The Third Quarter, Although The Pace Moderated, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Ratings On 15 Spanish Banks Placed On CreditWatch Negative Following Similar Rating Action On Spain, Dec. 8, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Commercial Real Estate Remains A Problem For U.S. Banks, But The Worst Could Be Over, March 28, 2011 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Robert Hansen, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7402; robert_hansen@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Catherine Mattson, New York (1) 212-438-7392; catherine_mattson@standardandpoors.com