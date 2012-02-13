-- Robust economic growth and political stability continue to support the
ratings on the Republic of Costa Rica, despite high fiscal deficits, rising
(though still modest) debt burden, and a lack of consensus on passing
long-awaited fiscal reforms.
-- We have affirmed the 'BB/B' foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings
on Costa Rica.
-- In addition, we have lowered the local-currency sovereign credit
rating to 'BB/B' from 'BB+/B' based on our revised methodology, in which
limited monetary flexibility--reflecting Costa Rica's managed exchange rate
regime--prevents a differential between local- and foreign-currency ratings.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will
implement timely measures to arrest fiscal deterioration.
Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign-currency credit ratings on the
Republic of Costa Rica. Standard & Poor's also said that it affirmed its 'B'
short-term local-currency rating on the sovereign and lowered the long-term
local-currency sovereign credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is
stable. The 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility assessment and '2' recovery
rating on government bonds (expectation of substantialrecovery in the
event of a default) are unchanged.
"The ratings on Costa Rica balance the country's limited monetary and
exchange-rate flexibility as well as rising fiscal pressures with the good
economic prospects, stable political system, and relatively high level of
social development," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Olga Kalinina.
Costa Rica's monetary rigidities reflect ongoing losses at the central bank
(about 0.6% of GDP in 2011) and a high (albeit declining) level of
dollarization, which we estimate at more than one-third of the financial
sector's claims and deposits. Inflation targeting is complicated because of
the managed exchange rate regime.
On the fiscal side, Costa Rica has had a hard time containing spending, which
rose substantially during the past three years. Yet, the tax reform that the
government proposed in early 2011 to stabilize the fiscal accounts and afford
much-needed infrastructure and security spending faces opposition and is
currently stalled. As a result, we project that Costa Rica's fiscal deficits
(including central government, central bank, and decentralized government
entities) will widen to 5.2% of GDP this year from 4.7% last year. The
resulting increase in the net general government debt (to a projected 35% of
GDP in 2012) is unlikely to reverse in the next few years. Under our baseline
scenario, we expect fiscal reform, albeit a watered-down version, before
year-end 2012.
Supporting the ratings are Costa Rica's stable political system, strong public
institutions, rule of law, and general consensus on pro-growth market-oriented
policies. A comparatively high level of human development contributes to
social stability and supports Costa Rica's niche in skill-based export
services. This, in turn, sustains solid long-term growth prospects, with real
GDP growth per capita expected to average 2.2% between 2012-2014.
We lowered the long-term local-currency rating to align it with the
foreign-currency rating based upon our revised sovereign rating methodology
published on June 30, 2011.
"The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will keep
its fiscal accounts in check, whether through the eventual passage of the
fiscal reform, better tax collection, or further spending cuts," Ms. Kalinina
added. Given still-limited (albeit rising in the past few years) monetary
flexibility, we believe fiscal prudence is important for the sovereign to
maintain its creditworthiness. Supported by robust economic prospects, we
expect Costa Rica's debt to remain at moderate levels, though it will likely
rise in the short term.
If political disagreements mount, they would limit fiscal consolidation
options and weaken governance. This scenario would hamper economic performance
and external and exchange rate stability, which could eventually lead us to
lower the ratings. On the other hand, higher GDP growth and growing tax
revenues could lead to a faster stabilization of the government debt burden,
better macroeconomic equilibrium, and improved policy predictability (creating
more space for exchange-rate liberalization), all of which could contribute to
a higher credit rating.
