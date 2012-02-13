-- Robust economic growth and political stability continue to support the ratings on the Republic of Costa Rica, despite high fiscal deficits, rising (though still modest) debt burden, and a lack of consensus on passing long-awaited fiscal reforms. -- We have affirmed the 'BB/B' foreign-currency sovereign credit ratings on Costa Rica. -- In addition, we have lowered the local-currency sovereign credit rating to 'BB/B' from 'BB+/B' based on our revised methodology, in which limited monetary flexibility--reflecting Costa Rica's managed exchange rate regime--prevents a differential between local- and foreign-currency ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the government will implement timely measures to arrest fiscal deterioration. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term foreign-currency credit ratings on the Republic of Costa Rica. Standard & Poor's also said that it affirmed its 'B' short-term local-currency rating on the sovereign and lowered the long-term local-currency sovereign credit rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The outlook is stable. The 'BBB-' transfer and convertibility assessment and '2' recovery rating on government bonds (expectation of substantialrecovery in the event of a default) are unchanged. "The ratings on Costa Rica balance the country's limited monetary and exchange-rate flexibility as well as rising fiscal pressures with the good economic prospects, stable political system, and relatively high level of social development," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Olga Kalinina. Costa Rica's monetary rigidities reflect ongoing losses at the central bank (about 0.6% of GDP in 2011) and a high (albeit declining) level of dollarization, which we estimate at more than one-third of the financial sector's claims and deposits. Inflation targeting is complicated because of the managed exchange rate regime. On the fiscal side, Costa Rica has had a hard time containing spending, which rose substantially during the past three years. Yet, the tax reform that the government proposed in early 2011 to stabilize the fiscal accounts and afford much-needed infrastructure and security spending faces opposition and is currently stalled. As a result, we project that Costa Rica's fiscal deficits (including central government, central bank, and decentralized government entities) will widen to 5.2% of GDP this year from 4.7% last year. The resulting increase in the net general government debt (to a projected 35% of GDP in 2012) is unlikely to reverse in the next few years. Under our baseline scenario, we expect fiscal reform, albeit a watered-down version, before year-end 2012. Supporting the ratings are Costa Rica's stable political system, strong public institutions, rule of law, and general consensus on pro-growth market-oriented policies. A comparatively high level of human development contributes to social stability and supports Costa Rica's niche in skill-based export services. This, in turn, sustains solid long-term growth prospects, with real GDP growth per capita expected to average 2.2% between 2012-2014. We lowered the long-term local-currency rating to align it with the foreign-currency rating based upon our revised sovereign rating methodology published on June 30, 2011. "The stable outlook incorporates our expectation that the government will keep its fiscal accounts in check, whether through the eventual passage of the fiscal reform, better tax collection, or further spending cuts," Ms. Kalinina added. Given still-limited (albeit rising in the past few years) monetary flexibility, we believe fiscal prudence is important for the sovereign to maintain its creditworthiness. Supported by robust economic prospects, we expect Costa Rica's debt to remain at moderate levels, though it will likely rise in the short term. If political disagreements mount, they would limit fiscal consolidation options and weaken governance. This scenario would hamper economic performance and external and exchange rate stability, which could eventually lead us to lower the ratings. On the other hand, higher GDP growth and growing tax revenues could lead to a faster stabilization of the government debt burden, better macroeconomic equilibrium, and improved policy predictability (creating more space for exchange-rate liberalization), all of which could contribute to a higher credit rating. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Primary Credit Analyst: Olga Kalinina, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7350; olga_kalinina@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Joydeep Mukherji, New York (1) 212-438-7351; joydeep_mukherji@standardandpoors.com