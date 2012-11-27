Nov 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on 15 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the LOC expiration dates for each bond.

Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, changes to our ratings on the LOC provider, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms. The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard & Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.