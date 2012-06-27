June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised to 'BB' from 'BB-' the issue rating on the EUR500 million senior secured notes borrowed by Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH (KDVS), the operating subsidiary of German cable operator Kabel Deutschland Holding AG (Kabel Deutschland; BB-/Stable/--). At the same time, we removed the rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with positive implications on June 18, 2012. We also revised upward the recovery rating on this instrument to '2' from '3', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' issue rating on the recently issued EUR400 million senior unsecured notes at Kabel Deutschland. The recovery rating on these notes remains unchanged at '6,' indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The upgrade on the KDVS notes reflects our view that the recovery prospects for senior secured lenders have improved with the addition of unsecured debt to the group's capital structure, which provides a debt cushion for the senior secured lenders. RECOVERY ANALYSIS To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Our default scenario envisages, among other things, a decline in Kabel Deutschland's operating performance due to increasing competition from telecommunications and satellite TV operators. We see this scenario leading to a default in 2017, triggered by an inability to refinance senior secured bank debt and the senior unsecured notes when they fall due. Our assumptions include that: -- Kabel Deutschland's current senior secured debt maturing prior to 2017 is refinanced in full. However, we acknowledge that the company may decide to use excess cash to prepay part of its senior secured debt if the proposed acquisition of German cable operator Tele Columbus (not rated) does not receive regulatory approval. -- The group maintains a EUR324 million revolving credit facility that is fully drawn at default. At the hypothetical point of default in 2017, we project that EBITDA would decline to about EUR470 million, and we envisage a stressed enterprise value of about EUR2.7 billion using a market multiple approach. From this stressed valuation, we deduct priority liabilities, primarily relating to enforcement costs of approximately EUR220 million, leaving a net enterprise value of about EUR2.5 billion for secured lenders. After deducting secured facilities of about EUR3.2 billion (including prepetition interest), there is substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders, but negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for unsecured lenders. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 RATINGS LIST Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Kabel Deutschland Vertrieb und Service GmbH Senior Secured Debt* BB BB-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 2 3 Ratings Affirmed Kabel Deutschland Holding AG Senior Unsecured Debt B B Recovery Rating 6 6 *Guaranteed by Kabel Deutschland Holding AG. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.