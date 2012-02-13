Feb 13 - Mergers and acquisition (M&A) in the oil and gas sector are off to a strong start in 2012, and appear likely to remain healthy. Strong crude oil prices have led to solid liquidity and cash flow among many oil and gas companies, and, combined with willing capital markets, have supported M&A at the start of the year. Nevertheless, according to a report published today, uncertainties about the eurozone and U.S. economies, as well as the global economy's impact on oil prices, are a potential brake on what seems likely to be an active year for M&A. The report, titled "Will M&A In The Oil And Gas Sector Stay Strong In 2012?," answers some frequently asked questions about Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on M&A among global oil and gas companies this year. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. Primary Credit Analyst: Paul B Harvey, New York (1) 212-438-7696; paul_harvey@standardandpoors.com