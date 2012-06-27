June 27 - Fitch Ratings said that Portugal Telecom's (PT) announced
revisions to its 2012 -2014 distribution policy were a sensible response in the
face of the ongoing eurozone crisis. While Fitch considers PT's liquidity to
currently be good, including approximately EUR2.4bn of cash and undrawn bank
lines of EUR1.0bn (at Q112) available at the parent level, the inability of
policy makers to resolve the on-going eurozone crisis and how this is impacting
corporate issuance in southern Europe, is increasingly weighing on investors'
minds.
The agency feels that PT's decision to effectively halve its current annual
dividend, supplemented by a modest three year buyback programme, amounting to
EUR200m, along with plans for a domestic retail bond issue, is a measured
response given the uncertainty over how long sovereign related market concerns
will persist.
Fitch estimates that the revised distribution policy which includes a dividend
of EUR0.325, offset by buybacks, will preserve around EUR700m-EUR800m in cash
over the three years, relative to the policy laid out at the time of the Vivo
disposal (which assumed dividend per share growth of 3%-5% relative to a floor
of EUR0.65). With approximately EUR2.2bn of debt maturities (excluding Brazil)
between Q212 and end-2013, Fitch has previously considered current liquidity
sufficient to cover maturities at least through 2013, subject to ongoing cash
flow performance.
Liquidity concerns will however increase the longer the sovereign crisis goes
on. With a further EUR1.6bn of maturities in 2014, the announced changes to
distributions along with the proceeds of the proposed EUR250m four year retail
issue should help address maturities in 2014. Recent demand for similarly
structured bonds has been good reflecting the attractive yields offered by
well-known corporates, relative to bank deposit rates as well as the opportunity
to diversify away from domestic banks.
PT is currently rated 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook. The Outlook reflects the
pressure the domestic economy is having on the company's incumbent telecom
operations in Portugal, as well as the sovereign linkage increasingly present in
a corporate rating once the sovereign moves below that of the corporate - see
'Eurozone Sovereign/Corporate Links - 2012 Update' dated 7 March 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Portugal is currently rated 'BB+'/Negative, with any further downgrade of the
sovereign likely to place increasing pressure on PT's ratings, given the
exposure of revenues and cash flow to the domestic economy, as well as the
implications any possible further downgrade of the Portuguese sovereign will
have on corporate debt market access. However the announced changes to PT's
distribution policy help address the latter concern. Under Fitch's methodology
the agency deconsolidates PT's proportionate consolidation of its Brazilian
operations.
