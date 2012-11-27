Nov 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Wilton, Conn.-based Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd. are unchanged following the
company's announcement that it intends to issue a $50 million add-on facility to
its existing term loan and use the proceeds to fund a special shareholder
dividend. The issue-level rating on the company's revised $400 million senior
secured term loan and existing $40 million revolving credit facility remains
'B+'. The recovery rating on these facilities remains '2', indicating our
expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the
event of a payment default.
The ratings on Blue Buffalo reflect our view of the company's "aggressive"
financial risk profile and "vulnerable" business risk profile. The company's
aggressive financial risk profile reflects its substantial increase in debt
and aggressive financial policy following this proposed debt-financed
shareholder distribution, which closely follows the company's August 2012
debt-financed special dividend to shareholders. Key credit factors in our
assessment of Blue Buffalo's business risk profile include its narrow product
focus; customer, supplier, and geographic concentration; and the company's
small size relative to its financially stronger and larger competitors; as
well as the company's good market position and participation in the faster
growing natural segment of the U.S. pet food industry.
It is our opinion that Blue Buffalo's financial policy has become more
aggressive given this second debt-financed dividend in less than six months.
We estimate that leverage will not decline as quickly as we had previously
expected because of the additional debt. Our outlook remains positive, given
our continued expectations for a higher rating if Blue Buffalo is able to
reduce leverage as planned, albeit at a slower rate than previously
anticipated. However, if Blue Buffalo is unable to grow EBITDA and reduce
leverage as expected, we would consider an outlook revision to stable.
RATINGS LIST
Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd
Corporate credit rating B/Positive/--
Senior secured B+
Recovery rating 2
