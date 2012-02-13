Feb 13 - -- Higher taxes and gas basis differentials are putting pressure on U.S. power generation project Equipower Resources Holdings LLC. -- We are revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- We are also affirming the 'BB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating on the term loan and revolver. -- The negative outlook is based on our view of gas basis differentials and higher-than-expected taxes which have the ability to compress future energy margins. Feb 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook to negative from stable on EquiPower's $425 million first-lien term loan and $100 million revolver. We also affirmed the 'BB-' issue rating on the term loan and revolver, as well as the '1' recovery rating (indicating our expectation for 90% to 100% recovery in the event of a payment default). "The outlook revision reflects an expectation of further weakening in the project's financial performance over the next 12 to 24 months, given our view of future gas basis differentials and the recently approved Connecticut Generator Tax," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Giudici. The 'BB-' rating on EquiPower Resources Holdings LLC's $425 million term loan and $100 million revolver reflects a volatile cash flow generation profile, exposure to commodity and operational risk, and dependence on merchant revenues to repay debt. EquiPower was created to invest in a diversified portfolio of power assets, using proven combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) technologies. EquiPower owns four facilities in New England totaling 1,792 megawatts (MW): Dighton (168 MW), Lake Road (812 MW), MassPower (264 MW), and Milford (548 MW). The project is owned by EquiPower Resources HoldCo LLC, which is owned by EquiPower Resources Corp., which is owned by an unrated private equity fund, Energy Capital Partners II LP, and its parallel funds. The secured term loan matures in 2018 and is amortized through a 100% cash sweep with support from merchant revenues, financial hedges, and New England Power Pool capacity payments that are known (actual dollar amounts for those periods have been determined) until May 31, 2015. The negative outlook is based on our view of gas basis differentials and higher-than-expected taxes, which have the ability to compress future energy margins. A downgrade could occur if spark spreads are lower than we anticipate, the project encounters severe operating issues which result in higher expenses and lower availabilities, or hedge imperfections result in higher-than-expected counterparty payments. A debt service coverage ratio of below 1.5x on a sustained basis will most likely result in a downgrade. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Andrew J Giudici, New York (1) 212-438-1659; andrew_giudici@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Aneesh Prabhu, CFA, FRM, New York (1) 212-438-1285; aneesh_prabhu@standardandpoors.com