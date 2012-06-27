Overview -- U.S. wireless tower operator SBA Communications announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire the wireless tower assets of TowerCo II Holdings LLC for $1.45 billion, consisting of $1.2 billion of cash and $250 million of equity. -- Pro forma for the transaction, we expect debt to EBITDA to be about 9x for 2012, versus our previous expectation of around 8x, but we expect leverage to decline to about 8.5x by 2013. -- We are affirming our ratings on SBA Communications, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating, and revising our liquidity assessment to "less than adequate" from "adequate." -- The stable outlook incorporates the view that leverage will remain high and debt to EBITDA is likely to total around 9x for 2012, improving only moderately by year-end 2013. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on SBA Communications Corp. and its related subsidiaries. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed all other ratings on the company, including our 'BB' issue-level rating on the secured credit facilities at subsidiary SBA Senior Finance II LLC and our 'B+' issue-level rating on unsecured debt issued by SBA Telecommunications Inc. The ratings on TowerCo II Holdings LLC, including our 'B' corporate credit rating, remain unchanged, and will be withdrawn when this transaction is completed, since borrowings under their credit facilities will be repaid at time of close and subsequently cancelled. Rationale The affirmation reflects our belief that SBA's acquisition of TowerCo's wireless towers will result in higher leverage than we had previously expected, but that the combined company's solid cash flow generation will enable leverage to decline in 2013 to around 8.5x, a level we consider appropriate for the rating and the "highly leveraged" financial risk assessment. We consider the added scale accompanying the acquisition to be a slight positive for the business risk assessment, which remains "strong," in our view. TowerCo has approximately 3,300 towers, versus SBA's nearly 13,000 towers. While we assessed TowerCo's business risk as "satisfactory" due to revenue concentration of about 50% with Sprint Nextel, this concentration is materially reduced with the combination of the two tower operators. SBA has continued to generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) after capital expenditures and increased its reported EBITDA by about 15% on a year-over-year basis for the first quarter of 2012. We expect that revenue growth for 2012, pro forma for full-year contribution of Mobilitie and TowerCo, will be about 45%. However, Standard & Poor's expects its financial policies to remain aggressive. Subsequent to close of TowerCo in the second half of 2012, and absent a material-sized acquisition, we would expect the company to engage in material stock repurchases. The business risk assessment benefits from predictable, long-term contracts with financially strong wireless carriers. The contracts include annual price increases of between 3% and 4%. Moreover, the major carriers have been upgrading their networks to provide higher speed wireless broadband capabilities, which generally require additional antenna equipment and more antenna locations, both of which generate additional tower lease revenues. Niche carriers such as Leap Wireless International Inc. and MetroPCS Communications Inc. have also expanded into new markets over the past few years. These factors, combined with continued overall growth in wireless subscribers, have contributed to strong ongoing demand for additional leasing space on wireless towers. Resultant tower leasing gross profit and overall reported EBITDA margins were a healthy 80% and 64%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2012, and we expect the company to sustain these margins in the near term, even with the acquisition of both Mobilitie, which closed in April 2012, and TowerCo. Growth in tower operating cash flows should enable the company to achieve leverage improvement to about the mid-8x area by 2013. Pro forma for TowerCo, SBA will own in excess of 16,000 towers, primarily in the U.S., with about 1,600 in various international markets, including Canada, Cost Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and El Salvador. It has expanded its revenue base both through organic growth in tower leases and the addition of acquired assets over the past few years, and we expect it to continue to buy or build additional towers as opportunities arise. Liquidity We view SBA's liquidity as "less than adequate," based on the fact that the company's committed sources of liquidity do not provide full funding for its uses of liquidity, including the pending acquisition of TowerCo. However, this is not a rating factor currently as we do expect the company to access the capital markets, either through a securitization or a high-yield debt issue, at which point we would likely revise the liquidity assessment back to "adequate." In addition to the $1 billion cash portion of the TowerCo acquisition, uses of liquidity include repayment of the $400 million Mobility bridge loan and repayment of $400 million of TowerCo net debt at close. Sources include the $900 million TowerCo two-year bridge facility, about $400 million available under the revolving credit facility, and funds from operations, which we expect to exceed $300 million in 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SBA, published on April 12, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable. The stable outlook incorporates the view that the company's leverage will remain high; debt to EBITDA, pro forma for Mobilitie and TowerCo, is expected to total around 9x for 2012 and is likely to improve only moderately to around 8.5x by year-end 2013, given SBA's targeted net debt leverage of 7.0x to 7.5x, before our adjustments. Conversely, a downgrade could occur if leverage rises to the 10x area. We believe this could occur if the company's financial policy became materially more aggressive--for example, if it adopted a share repurchase program or paid a special dividend exceeding around $1.3 billion, and funded these actions with additional debt. Likewise, if the company increased leverage above the 10x area to acquire or build additional towers that lacked anchor tenants or had much lower cash flow margins than their current tower base, this, too, could prompt a downgrade. Alternatively, while we believe that the company has good prospects to obtain external funding for its significant near-term cash needs, given its less than adequate liquidity assessment, if it does not obtain funding in a timely manner to meet such cash requirements, we could lower the ratings. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- SBA Senior Finance II LLC Senior Secured $200 mil. term loan A due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 $500 mil. term loan B due 2018 BB Recovery Rating 1 $700 mil. fltg rate revolving bank loan due 2017 BB Recovery Rating 1 SBA Telecommunications Inc. Senior Unsecured $375 mil. 8.00% notes due 2016 B+ Recovery Rating 4 $375 mil. 8.25% notes due 2019 B+ Recovery Rating 4