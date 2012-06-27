June 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to QVC, Inc.'s (QVC) $500 million senior secured note offering due 2022. Proceeds will be used to reduce borrowings under the company's revolving bank facility ($382 million outstanding) and for general corporate purposes. The notes will be secured and guaranteed on a pari passu basis with QVC's existing $2 billion senior secured notes and its $2 billion revolver. A full ratings list follows at the end of this release. For additional information regarding Liberty Interactive LLC (Liberty) and QVC, please see Fitch's credit report published on June 4, 2012. QVC's notes (including the new offering) and bank revolver benefit from a security interest in the capital stock of QVC and are guaranteed by QVC's material domestic subsidiaries. The secured collateral may be removed as QVC's leverage has been below 2.0x for two consecutive fiscal quarters, as permitted under the company's credit agreement. The collateral package, the equity of QVC and the equity of QVC's material subsidiaries (released on Feb. 16, 2011), would be reinstated for both the banks and the senior notes in the event that LTM leverage exceeded 3.0x for two consecutive quarters. By maintaining the current collateral (QVC's capital stock), QVC receives a 25 basis point benefit in its revolver pricing. The new notes are expected to have covenants and provisions materially similar to the existing notes. These provisions include a 101% change of control offer which is triggered if more than 30% of the voting power is acquired by a person other than a Permitted Holder (as defined), such voting power exceeds the voting power of the Permitted Holders, and QVC's secured notes are rated non-investment grade. Additional indebtedness is limited by a 2x interest coverage incurrence test, with standard carve outs. Total debt with the same security and guarantee package is limited to $5 billion (consistent with the company's credit agreement). The previously issued notes (due 2017, 2019 and 2020) limited pari passu debt to $4.5 billion, which will be exhausted after this issuance ($2 billion revolver and $2.5 billion in secured notes, including this offering). The recapitalization of Liberty Interactive Corp's (Liberty Corp.) common stock, into Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures tracking stock is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter. As of March 31, 2012, Fitch calculates QVC's unadjusted gross leverage (pro forma for the $500 million offering) at 1.7x and Liberty's unadjusted gross leverage at 3.8x. Liberty is expected to fund a portion of the initial cash balance for Liberty Ventures with borrowings under QVC's revolver; Fitch expects a QVC revolver balance of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Assuming a $1.5 billion QVC revolver balance, Fitch calculates QVC and Liberty's unadjusted gross leverage at 2.3x and 4.4x respectively. While Liberty's leverage exceeds its 4x target, Fitch believes EBITDA growth at QVC over the next 12 months and upcoming Liberty maturities in 2013 will reduce Liberty's leverage to 4x. QVC's EBITDA grew 4% in 2011 and 7% in the first quarter of 2012. The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to manage leverage on a Liberty consolidated basis. Over the long term, Fitch expects Liberty's gross unadjusted leverage to be managed within 4x and QVC unadjusted gross leverage to be managed within 2.5x. Fitch's IDRs for Liberty and QVC reflect the consolidated legal entity/obligor credit profile, rather than the Liberty Interactive/Venture tracking stock structure. This view is primarily driven by Fitch's interpretation of the Liberty bond indentures. Fitch believes that the company could not spin out QVC without consent of the bondholders, based on the current asset mix at Liberty. QVC generates 86% and 95% of Liberty's revenues and EBITDA, respectively. In addition, Fitch believes QVC makes up a meaningful portion of Liberty's equity value. Any spin off of QVC would likely trigger the 'substantially all' asset disposition restriction within the Liberty indentures. The 'BBB-' rating on the QVC bank facility and notes take into account placement in the capital structure, giving it strong recovery prospects. QVC's individual business profile and credit metrics would warrant an IDR greater than 'BB' on a standalone basis. Fitch expects that the ratings would remain unchanged in the event that the remaining security is released. Fitch believes liquidity at Liberty Interactive will be sufficient to support operations and QVC's expansion into other markets. Acquisitions and share buybacks are expected to be a primary use of free cash flow (FCF). Fitch believes that there is sufficient liquidity and cash generation (from investment dividends and tax sharing between Liberty Interactive and Liberty Ventures) to support debt service and disciplined investment at Liberty Venture. Key Rating Drivers: --Fitch believes that the current financial policy is consistent with the current ratings. If the company were to manage to more conservative leverage targets, ratings may be upgraded. --Conversely, changes to financial policy (including more aggressive leverage targets) and asset mix changes that weakened bondholder protection, could pressure the ratings. Liquidity: Consolidated liquidity at Liberty as of March 30, 2012, included $794 million in cash and $1.6 billion available under the QVC $2 billion credit facility, which expires in September 2015. Fitch calculates FCF of approximately $800 million for the LTM ended March 2012, excluding cash flows related to the spun-out Liberty Starz/Capital assets. Fitch expects FCF to be in the $725 million to $825 million range in 2012. In addition, the company's balance sheet includes approximately $4.5 billion in public holdings. Fitch believes these assets could be liquidated in the event that Liberty LLC needed additional liquidity. Liberty LLC's near-term maturities include $1.1 billion of exchangeable debentures that may be put to the company in 2013 and approximately $309 million in senior notes maturing in 2013. Fitch believes Liberty LLC has sufficient liquidity (including the Time Warner basket of stocks) to handle these maturities. Fitch rates Liberty and QVC as follows: Liberty --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'. QVC --IDR at 'BB'; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.