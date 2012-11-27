Overview
-- In our view, the County of Oxford has a long history of superior
operating surpluses, strong liquidity position, and moderate debt burden.
-- We are raising our long-term issuer credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings on the County of Oxford to 'AA' from 'AA-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within
the two-year outlook horizon, Oxford's operating performance and liquidity
position will remain strong, and its tax-supported debt will not materially
surpass 50% of its adjusted operating revenue.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
issuer credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the County of Oxford, in
the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to 'AA' from 'AA-'. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Oxford reflect Standard & Poor's view of the county's long
history of superior operating surpluses, strong liquidity position, and
moderate debt burden. We believe that the county's significant after-capital
deficits and a relatively concentrated economy constrain the ratings.
Oxford's operating performance remains superior, in our opinion. In 2011, the
county posted a 19% operating surplus of adjusted revenues, in line with the
10-year average and significantly above that of its peers. This has allowed
the county, in the past decade, to use its reserves to finance a substantial
portion of the capital spending, while maintaining a moderate debt burden.
Oxford benefits from a strong liquidity position and we expect it to remain
robust to meet debt servicing and contingent liabilities throughout our rating
horizon. At the end of 2011, the county's estimated free cash and liquid
assets (Standard & Poor's-calculated) were C$75.5 million or about 870% of
estimated debt service in 2012. Oxford also has access to an undrawn credit
facility of C$10 million. Of note, the county has maintained net creditor
status for the last 10 years.
We believe that the county's debt burden remains moderate. Oxford's
tax-supported debt was about 48% of consolidated operating revenues in 2011
and its interest-to-adjusted operating revenues ratio was 2.7%. The county
issued C$12.1 million in 2011 to finance about 25% of its capital spending. In
2012, it issued only C$0.34 million, compared with C$9.5 million budgeted, due
to lower-than-budgeted capital expenditures. Oxford plans to issue about C$8.8
million in 2013 to support its capital spending, and plans none in 2014. As a
result, we expect its tax-supported debt burden will not vary significantly
from the current level and will not materially exceed 50% of consolidated
operating revenues in the next two years.
Higher capital expenditures and lower stimulus funds led to negative
after-capital balances over the past three years; Oxford's after-capital
deficit was 11% in 2011. We estimate that, in our two-year outlook horizon,
Oxford's after-capital balances will improve, as its operating surpluses
should remain in line with the historical average and the county expects to
lower its capital spending.
In our view, Oxford's economy is somewhat concentrated, relying largely on
auto manufacturing. The county's largest employers, Toyota and CAMI (a joint
venture between Suzuki Motor Corp. and General Motors Co.), increased capacity
and added new shifts in the past two years. Nevertheless, new companies are
locating in Oxford. Siemens has recently opened a wind turbine blade
manufacturing facility. As well, the county expects Sysco (North American
marketer and distributor of food services), and Execulink Telecom (provider of
high speed Internet and phone services) to start their operations in Woodstock
in 2013. In addition to adding about 700 jobs to the economy and largely
offsetting jobs losses from business closures, these companies should
contribute to diversifying Oxford's economy.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's expectations that within the
two-year outlook horizon, Oxford's operating performance and liquidity
position will remain strong, and its tax-supported debt will not materially
surpass 50% of its adjusted operating revenue. We could revise the outlook to
positive or raise the rating if there were a material improvement in budgetary
performance, in particular a return to after-capital surpluses, and the
economy showed significant signs of robust growth and diversification.
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if
Oxford's tax-supported debt were to increase over 60% of projected operating
revenues, liquidity and budgetary performance were to weaken considerably, and
there were a sustained deterioration of the local economy.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Upgraded
To From
Oxford (County of)
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Stable/-- AA-/Positive/--
Senior Unsecured AA AA-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.