Overview
-- U.S.-based ConAgra Foods Inc. announced it will be acquiring
Ralcorp Holdings Inc. (BBB-/Negative/--) for approximately $90 per share
plus the assumption of debt for an enterprise value of roughly $6.8 billion.
-- We believe the proposed acquisition would meaningfully increase
ConAgra's debt obligations and weaken its credit protection measures.
-- We placed all our ratings on ConAgra Foods Inc. on CreditWatch with
negative implications. Concurrently, we affirmed Ralcorp Holdings Inc.'s
'BBB-' corporate credit rating. We will review the outlook on Ralcorp upon the
close of the transaction and resolution of ConAgra's CreditWatch listing.
-- We placed Ralcorp Holdings Inc.'s issue-level ratings on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB' long
term corporate credit rating, 'A-2' short term and commercial paper, and all
issue-level debt ratings on Omaha, Neb.-based ConAgra Foods Inc. on
CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that we could lower or affirm
the ratings following the completion of our review.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's placed Ralcorp Holdings Inc.'s issue-level
ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, meaning that we could lower
or affirm the ratings following the completion of our review. Ralcorp's 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating is affirmed. The outlook on the corporate credit
rating is negative.
We estimate ConAgra had about $4.1 billion of lease and pension- adjusted debt
outstanding at Aug. 26, 2012. As of June 30, 2012, we estimate that Ralcorp
had approximately $2.1 billion adjusted debt outstanding.
Rationale
ConAgra's CreditWatch negative listing follows its announcement that it will
be acquiring Ralcorp for about $6.8 billion, funded primarily with a
combination of cash, existing credit facilities, new debt, and up to $350
million of new equity. ConAgra management stated it intends to prioritize its
cash flow to apply to deleveraging, maintain its annual dividend of $1.00 per
share, and will significantly reduce its share repurchases for a period of
time. Management also estimates cost synergies from the acquisition of roughly
$225 million to be fully realized in four years. We recognize that ConAgra
will increase its scale, gain synergy opportunities, and increase its
currently limited presence in the growing private label segment as a result of
this acquisition. Although our assessment of ConAgra's business risk profile
remains 'satisfactory' factoring in the Ralcorp acquisition, we could consider
revising our business risk profile to 'strong' over the intermediate term
after the company successfully integrates Ralcorp and executes its private
label growth strategy.
However, we believe a meaningfully debt-financed transaction would weaken
ConAgra's credit protection measures below current levels; specifically, we
estimate the ratio of lease- and pension-adjusted total debt to EBITDA would
increase to the 4x area and funds from operations to total debt will decline
to the high teens or low 20% area as compared to about 2.1x and 32.5%,
respectively, for the 12 months ended Aug. 26, 2012. We had expected ConAgra
to maintain credit protection metrics more in line with the company's current
'intermediate' financial risk profile, in order to maintain the current
ratings and outlook given our assessment of its 'satisfactory' business risk
profile, and had previously stated that we would revise the outlook to
negative or lower the rating if ConAgra's leverage increases over 3x .As a
result, we would expect to lower ConAgra's corporate credit rating by one
notch to 'BBB-' if its acquisition of Ralcorp proceeds as per current plans.
In addition, we would expect to lower ConAgra's issue-level ratings by at
least one notch if we lower the corporate credit rating to 'BBB-'. However, we
would also review ConAgra's issue-level ratings for potential structural
subordination once more information becomes available on the acquisition
financing, as well as the allocation of assets, liabilities, and cash flow
among the entities in the post-acquisition organizational structure.
The affirmation of Ralcorp's corporate credit rating is based on our
expectation that we would lower ConAgra's corporate credit rating by one
notch, and that Ralcorp's corporate credit rating would reflect our assessment
of ConAgra's corporate credit rating following the acquisition. However, the
CreditWatch negative placement of Ralcorp's issue-level ratings indicates that
we could either lower or affirm the ratings following the completion of our
review of ConAgra's corporate credit rating and possible structural
subordination of its issue-level ratings. We would also equalize the outlook
for Ralcorp with the outlook we assign to ConAgra upon completion of the
CreditWatch listing. In the event that ConAgra refinances Ralcorp's debt, we
would withdraw all the ratings on Ralcorp.
CreditWatch
We will resolve these CreditWatch listings for both companies following our
review of the financial impact of the transaction on ConAgra's financial risk
profile over the next two years, as well as its ability to restore credit
metrics to those more in line with our benchmarks during this time period.
Upon completion of our review, the corporate credit rating for ConAgra will
likely be lowered by one notch if the transaction proceeds as currently
contemplated with largely debt financing, and the issue-level ratings will
likely be lowered by at least one notch, yet could be lowered further
depending upon the outcome of our review of potential structural subordination
following the acquisition. The issue-level ratings for Ralcorp could
potentially be lowered or affirmed. Ratings for Ralcorp could also be
withdrawn in the event that this debt is repaid.
Alternate contact for Jeff Burian: (1) 973-255-7807.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch
To From
ConAgra Foods Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Watch Neg/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2
ConAgra Foods Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB/Watch Neg BBB
Subordinated BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2
ConAgra Holdings (Australia) Pty. Ltd.
Commercial Paper A-2/Watch Neg A-2
Ratings Affirmed
Ralcorp Holdings Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/--
Ratings Placed on CreditWatch
To From
Ralcorp Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB-/Watch Neg BBB-
