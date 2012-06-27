Overview -- ProAssurance has agreed to acquire Medmarc Insurance Group, which provides medical technology and life science product liability insurance and legal professional liability insurance. -- ProAssurance has also agreed to acquire Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Exchange and its attorney in fact. -- We have affirmed our 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. -- The acquisitions do not change our overall expectations for the company's performance. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'BBB' long-term counterparty credit rating on ProAssurance Corp. (PRA). The outlook is stable. Rationale The affirmation follows the company's announcement that it has agreed to acquire Medmarc Insurance Group for approximately $150 million, and Independent Nevada Doctors Insurance Exchange (IND) for undisclosed terms that PRA states to be immaterial to its operations. We expect the transactions, which PRA intends to fund through all-cash transactions, to close by year-end 2012 in accordance with the approved plan to demutualize Medmarc, and convert IND from a reciprocal. Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. The affirmation reflects that the announced acquisitions will not change our expectation for PRA. We believe the Medmarc acquisition will modestly increase PRA's risk profiles because the profitability of the new product liability line is more uncertain than PRA's existing products and its volatility could be higher. These risks are mitigated by the very small scale of the new operation ($40.6 million direct written premiums in 2011) compared with PRA's ($565 million DWP in 2011) and its very low premium leverage. This acquisition could improve PRA's product line diversification in the longer term, although uncertainty stemming from integration risk and reserving risk remains. We believe the INDEX acquisition will strengthen PRA's market position in Nevada. We believe PRA has sufficient capital to support these transactions, and its capital adequacy will be very strong after the transaction. We don't expect a change to PRA's financial leverage because of the all-cash payout. Outlook The stable outlook is based on our view that PRA has demonstrated a sustainable and strong financial profile while maintaining its strong financial leverage metrics, strong operating performance, and adequate reserves. We expect PRA to maintain its strong competitive position, operating performance, and capitalization, and low financial leverage ratios. PRA will likely see a low-single-digit top-line increase in 2012. We also expect PRA to have a combined ratio of no more than 95% as of year-end 2012 (with the benefit of potential reserve releases related to prior accident years) and a current accident-year combined ratio of 105% to 110% in 2012. Although PRA might increase its use of debt opportunistically in light of favorable interest rates, we do not expect the company's debt-to-capital ratio to increase to more than 20% or its interest coverage to fall to less than 6x. The rating could come under pressure if PRA is unable to maintain a strong competitive position, underwriting discipline, strong earnings, and adequate reserves. We do not expect to raise the rating again within the next two years because of the company's business concentration. Related Criteria And Research Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed ProAssurance Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency BBB/Stable/--