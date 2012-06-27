OVERVIEW -- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1's asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes. -- At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables portfolio backing the notes, the FCT will issue senior notes (the class A notes), subordinated notes (the unrated class B notes), and residual units. -- Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1's notes are backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault. June 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating to the asset-backed fixed-rate class A notes issued by Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1 (CAAL France F1) (see list below). The issuer is a French securitization mutual fund ("Fonds Commun de Titrisation" or FCT), which is bankruptcy-remote by law. This FCT does not have a compartment. At closing, to fund the purchase of the receivables portfolio backing the notes, the FCT issued senior notes (the class A notes), subordinated notes (the class B notes), and residual units. The subordinated notes and residual units are not rated, and are fully retained by DIAC S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-2), the seller. CAAL France F1's notes are backed by a portfolio of fixed-rate auto-loan receivables originated by DIAC S.A., a French subsidiary of RCI Banque, the captive finance company of the French car manufacturer Renault. The receivables were originated in the ordinary course of its business, to French private individuals and small businesses. RATING RATIONALE Economic Outlook We are expecting a mild recession in Europe through to the end of Q3 2013, and a mild pick-up thereafter. While the south is expecting a genuine recession, we expect France and other northern core Eurozone countries to experience only sluggish GDP growth throughout 2012. We forecast French unemployment to increase to 10.0% in 2012 and 2013 (see "Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession," published on April 4, 2012). In our view, unemployment is one of the key performance drivers of consumer assets, and we have adjusted our credit assumptions to reflect this outlook. Operational Risk DIAC has, in our view, a history of stable, quality asset origination, with tested underwriting and servicing procedures. Our rating reflectS our assessment of the company's origination policies, and our evaluation of its ability to fulfill its role as servicer of the transaction pool. Credit Risk Our gross loss base-case assumption for the securitized pool is 4.6%, which reflects our forecast of a deteriorating French economy. We have analyzed credit risk based on the application of our European consumer finance criteria using historical default and recovery data from DIAC's entire portfolio (see "European Consumer Finance Criteria," published on March 10, 2000). The portfolio is static and comprises standard fixed-rate amortizing loans and balloon loans.RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- New Issue: Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1, June 27, 2012 -- Global Investment Criteria For Temporary Investments In Transaction Accounts, May 31, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Economic Research: No Fast Lane Out Of Europe's Recession, April 4, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- New Issue: Cars Alliance Auto Loans Germany FCT (Series 2010-1), July 30, 2010 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Scenario Analysis: Gross Default Rates And Excess Spread Hold The Answer To Future European Auto ABS Performance, May 12, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- European Consumer Finance Criteria, March 10, 2000 -- European Auto ABS Index Report, published quarterly RATINGS LIST Cars Alliance Auto Loans France F 2012-1 EUR852.3 Million Asset-Backed Fixed-Rate Notes Class Rating Amount A AAA (sf) 750.0 B NR 102.3 NR--Not rated.