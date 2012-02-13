Feb 13 - -- Mexichem agreed recently to acquire all the outstanding shares of Wavin, a leading Dutch manufacturer of plastic pipes. -- We are affirming our ratings on Mexichem, including the 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+' national scale corporate credit ratings. -- The stable outlooks reflect our expectation that Mexichem's business strategies, moderate financial policy, and solid key financial indicators will likely remain supportive of the ratings over the next few years. MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB-' global scale and 'mxAA/mxA-1+' national scale corporate credit ratings on Mexico-based chemicals and petrochemicals producer Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.. The outlooks remain stable. The affirmation followed Mexichem's announcement of the reach of an agreement to acquire Netherlands-based Wavin N.V. for about $1.00 billion including assumed debt. The ratings on Mexichem reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria define them. This leading Mexican company is engaged in the transformation of chemicals and petrochemicals into products and solutions for the construction, agriculture, and commercial and industrial sectors. Mexichem is a meaningful player North America and Latin America, with leading positions and strong market shares in the business segments in which participates. Currently, it is one of the world's leading producers of chlorine and caustic soda. "In our view, the combination of positives results in Mexichem's higher-than-peers' operating margins and solid key financial metrics," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Francisco Gutierrez. "However, we limit our ratings on the company by the negative free operating cash flow generation that has resulted from its acquisitions, the concentration of revenues in Mexico, Brazil, and Colombia, and some exposure to price volatility for some raw materials." In our view, Mexichem will likely maintain its "satisfactory" business profile in the coming years through the full integration of its recent acquisition and investments into existing operations. Our stable outlooks on Mexichem are underpinned by its moderate financial policies, particularly maintenance of a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 2.0x, which we believe will keep supporting our investment-grade ratings on the company. After the acquisition of Wavin, we expect that Mexichem will continue to make debt-financed acquisitions focused on improving its business segments through geographic diversification and increasing its vertical integration through complementary investments. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Francisco Gutierrez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4407; francisco_gutierrez@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Laura Martinez, Mexico City (52) 55-5081-4425; laura_martinez@standardandpoors.com