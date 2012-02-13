Feb 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bancolombia Panama's (BP) Issuer
Default Ratings with a Stable Rating Outlook. A complete list of ratings is
included at the end of this press release.
BP is highly integrated with its parent and a key part of its business strategy
in Colombia and Central America. Support from Bancolombia should be forthcoming
if needed and its ability to support BP is reflected in its ratings;
Bancolombia's IDR is rated 'BBB-' with a Positive Outlook by Fitch.
BP's IDRs could be upgraded if Bancolombia's IDR is upgraded; the IDRs would
move in line with Bancolombia's rating. The Viability rating could be pressured
if BP's asset quality deteriorates, resulting in higher loan loss provision
needs and eroding the loan loss reserve and capital cushion. On the other hand,
the Viability rating could improve if BP is able to maintain its performance
while improving its capital and reserve cushion.
Tight cost control and economies of scale resulted in a lean operation in Panama
and El Salvador. BP's efficiency ratios have improved after deteriorating
following the acquisition of Banco Agricola (BA) and are gradually returning to
historical levels. These ratios compare well to the company's local and regional
peers.
BA is a well-positioned bank that runs an efficient and profitable universal
banking business in El Salvador. By acquiring BA, BP gained in geographical
diversification. In addition, it increased its business lines, revenue sources,
product offering and funding base.
Benefiting from a positive operating environment in its core market of Colombia
and a dominant franchise in El Salvador, BP was able to maintain a sound
performance that is likely to continue improving as macroeconomic conditions
stabilize in the Central American region and synergies with BA start to bear
fruit.
The spike in PDLs observed in 2009-2010 has stabilized and reversed the trend
into 2011 as El Salvador's economy stabilized and the bank's sound risk
management policies helped contain asset deterioration. Given the expected
growth and economic prospects, this trend is likely to continue into 2013.
BP's funding is better diversified after BA's acquisition and shows great
stability. The bank maintains sound levels of liquidity between its cash,
deposits in banks and investment portfolio.
BP maintains adequate loan loss reserves that cover PDLs at 140% at June 2011.
Along with BP's sustained profitability, reserves constitute an additional
cushion against unexpected losses.
BP's tangible equity-to-tangible assets ratio was depressed after the
acquisition of BA due to the significant goodwill that the transaction
generated. Sustained profitability (i.e. capital generation) and sound growth in
its core market have contributed to restore capital and dilute the weight of
goodwill. Capital has grown at a rate of 100-150 basis points per year since
2008. This clearly positive trend is likely to continue amid better economic
prospects.
Bancolombia Panama SA (BP) was established in 1973 and is the largest bank with
an international banking license in Panama. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Bancolombia (Colombia's largest bank) and acts as a holding company for
Bancolombia's core investments abroad.
Fitch affirms the following ratings on Bancolombia Panama S.A.:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive;
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Long Term Deposits at 'BBB-'
--Short Term Deposits at 'F3'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'2012 Outlook: Andean Banks' (Dec. 20, 2011).
--'2012 Outlook: Central America and Dominican Republic Banks' (Dec. 19, 2011).
