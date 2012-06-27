June 27 - Overview -- Economic revival and authorities' commitment to increasing tax collection rates should augur well for the Bulgarian city of Varna, and its already-strong operating performance. -- Likely delays in the implementation of its capital investment program, and a gradual shift to long-term funding from short-term bridge financing, may also improve the city's liquidity position. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Varna to positive from stable, reflecting our view that projected revenue growth combined with authorities' adherence to cautious spending policy may strengthen Varna's budgetary performance and improve its liquidity position. -- We are affirming our issuer credit rating on Varna at 'BB'. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the City of Varna to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our issuer credit rating on Varna at 'BB'. Rationale The ratings on the City of Varna, the Republic of Bulgaria's (BBB/Stable/A-3) third-largest city, are constrained by the limited predictability of its financial policy, refinancing risk due to a growing reliance on short-term debt, and low expenditure flexibility from high infrastructure needs and operating spending pressure. The ratings benefit from Varna's strong operating budgetary performance (which we believe will continue), the gradual fiscal decentralization in Bulgaria that has increased local government autonomy in managing revenues, and its still-moderate although growing debt levels. Bulgaria's consolidating but uneven institutional framework, combined with Varna's exposure to real estate volatility, its nascent long-term financial planning, and its inclinations toward large-scale infrastructure development constrain the predictability of its financial and debt performance. In our view, budgetary predictability is also affected by the central government's practice of adjusting transfers to local governments, or changing the scope of delegated responsibilities unilaterally and at short notice. The city remains exposed to the real estate sector, although the contribution of property transfer tax has almost halved since 2008 and accounted for about 15% of own revenues in 2011. Besides the lack of clarity around the city's medium-term financial policies, we also view its financial management as a rating weakness. The city is exposed to refinancing risks because of its relatively low cash reserves, coupled with its reliance on short-term bridge financing and a lack of external risk assessment. During the economic crisis of 2009-2010, however, the city demonstrated its ability to control spending to match shrinking revenues. Nevertheless, we assume that those cuts have now largely exhausted the city's expenditure flexibility. In our base-case scenario, budget pressures will continue to rise in 2012-2014. The city also plans to embark on a large-scale capital investment program worth about Bulgarian lev (BGN) 260 million (EUR130 million) focused on public transport, waste water treatment, and waste disposal. Positively, the city has managed to improve tax revenue collection. Combined with resumed economic growth and continued cost controls, this should result in a strong operating performance. In our base case, we forecast the city's economy to grow by 2.7% per year during 2012-2014, leading to an operating surplus as a percentage of own operating revenues at a sound 15.7%. However, persistently high infrastructure needs during the 2012-2014 will see a projected average deficit after capital accounts of negative 7.2% of Varna's own revenues. In our base case we consequently forecast that Varna's tax-supported debt as a percentage of consolidated operating revenues will increase to 73.5% in 2014 from 63.5% in 2011. We view Varna's improved revenue flexibility in recent years as positive for the rating. The improvement has come partly because of the central government giving Bulgarian municipalities greater autonomy to set local tax rates. Liquidity We assess Varna's liquidity as negative. In our base-case scenario we assume that in 2012-2013 the city's cash available on accounts will average about 80%-90% of its debt service falling due within next 12 months. We view its access to external liquidity as limited. Over 2011, the city has managed to improve its cash position. We believe that over the next 12 months it will average about BGN17 million (EUR8.5 million), which should cover about 90% of its projected debt service falling due. Nevertheless, the city's own cash, which can be used at its discretion, significantly decreased to less than BGN1 million over first-quarter 2012. This may restrict the city's cash management. The bulk of Varna's available cash currently comprises cash dedicated to state-delegated responsibilities, which the city can use as soon as these are adequately funded. As the city plans to take on short-term Fund for Local Authorities and Governments (FLAG) loans to bridge the financing of its EU-sponsored projects, its liquidity position will remain constrained during 2012-2015, in our base case. In our view, this source of funding risks a timing mismatch between the transfer of EU funds to Varna via the central government, and the scheduled repayment of loans from FLAG. Under Standard & Poor's criteria, any late payment on FLAG loans constitutes a payment default. Nevertheless, we note that FLAG is ready to extend the maturities of its loans without incurring additional fees if the EU funds come later than scheduled. Varna's access to external liquidity remains limited, in our view, because of Bulgaria's relatively weak banking sector and shallow capital market. Our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) classifies Bulgaria's banking sector as group '7'. A BICRA reflects the strengths and weakness of a country's banking industry relative to other countries', on a scale of one to 10, with group '1' representing the lowest risk and group '10' the highest (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments," published Aug. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Recovery analysis Varna's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB'. The '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of a "meaningful" recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that projected revenue growth due to better tax collection and an increasing tax base, combined with the authorities' adherence to cautious spending policies, may strengthen Varna's budgetary performance and limit its recourse to short-term borrowings. This would improve its liquidity position. We may raise the ratings over the next year, if, in line with our upside scenario, the city were to stabilize its average liquid assets at a level consistently above its debt service falling due within the next 12 months, partly because of more gradual implementation of its investment program. Alternatively, we may raise the rating if faster revenue growth saw the city's deficit after capital accounts fall below 5% of revenues on average in 2012-2014. We may revise the outlook back to stable within the next 12 months if, in line with our base-case scenario, the city increased its reliance on short-term debt such that debt service stabilized at a high 17% of operating revenues on average over the 2012-2014, without a corresponding accumulation of liquid assets available for debt repayment. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated. Related criteria -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 Related research -- Public Finance System Overview: Bulgarian Municipalities Continue Fiscal Decentralization And Heighten Transparency, June 18, 2009. Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From
Varna (City of)
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Positive/-- BB/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Varna (City of)
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 3