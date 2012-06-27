June 27 - Overview -- In 2011, the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora achieved a very strong budgetary performance for the second consecutive year thanks to improved revenues. -- This reduced its exposure to short-term debt and increased its cash on accounts, thereby strengthening its liquidity position. -- Due to our forecast economic recovery for Bulgaria, and Stara Zagora's limited capital investment program, we expect the city to maintain a strong budgetary performance and low debt during 2012-2014. -- We are therefore raising our issuer credit rating on Stara Zagora to 'BB+' from 'BB'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the city will be able to address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation, and without its liquidity position deteriorating. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its issuer credit rating on the Bulgarian city of Stara Zagora to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on Stara Zagora, the Republic of Bulgaria's (BBB/Stable/A-3) sixth-largest city, is constrained by our view of the limited predictability and high volatility of the city's budgetary performance; its restricted expenditure flexibility; and low economic wealth levels. The rating is supported by our view of Stara Zagora's relatively low debt burden and contingent liabilities, its limited investment program--which has led to our forecast of a strong budgetary performance for 2012-2014--and ongoing fiscal decentralization that has led to greater flexibility around tax setting. Stara Zagora's future budgetary performance has limited predictability, in our view, because of the consolidating but uneven nature of the institutional frameworks under which Bulgarian municipalities operate, their limited expenditure flexibility, and the city's lack of experience in medium-term budget planning. In our view, budgetary predictability is also affected by the central government's practice of adjusting transfers to local governments, or changing the scope of delegated responsibilities unilaterally and at short notice. Also, we view the city's spending flexibility as limited. Capital expenditures are set to decline to below a modest 15% of own expenditures in our base-case scenario for 2012-2014. The city's ability to curb operating expenditure growth, after implementing temporary cuts implemented in 2010, is also limited. Clarity about the city's future financial and debt indicators is clouded by its financial management practices, which are weak in certain areas. This is especially so for medium-term budgetary planning, as well as for liquidity and debt policy. We believe that liquidity risks could increase were the city to significantly increase its exposure to short-term borrowing from the Bulgarian Fund for Local Authorities and Governments (FLAG). Despite the projected economic growth, Stara Zagora's economic profile remains weak in an international context. We estimate the city's GDP per capita to have reached a modest US$6,900 in 2011. We assume that Stara Zagora's economy will expand similar to the Bulgarian average. We expect the city's GDP to increase by 0.7% in 2012, 2.0% in 2013, and 2.5% in 2014. Despite the planning constraints, we expect the city will adhere to its relatively small capital investment program and tight operating costs control in 2012-2014. Combined with resumed economic growth, in our base-base scenario we see an average annual solid operating surplus of about 8.3% of own operating revenues, compared with 13.7% in 2011. Consequently, the city will likely record a minor deficit after capital accounts of about 0.6% of own revenues. Nevertheless, the city's debt will grow faster as net borrowings will exceed budget deficit. Following EU requirements, the city plans to implement EU-sponsored projects via companies that will receive bridge financing in the form of on-lending from the city's budget. This scheme will increase the city's borrowing requirements, but its tax-supported debt, in our base-case scenario, will not exceed a modest 40% of consolidated operating revenues by year-end 2015. Due to gradual decentralization, Stara Zagora may be able to improve its budgetary performance by increasing taxes, albeit within nationally legislated limits. We understand that local governments have the power to raise almost all local taxes and charges; however, we don't envisage any such increases in our base-case scenario. Liquidity We assess Stara Zagora's liquidity as neutral. This is because its average cash on accounts, which now exceeds debt service falling due within next 12 months, remains volatile. We also view its access to external liquidity as limited. It has significantly improved its liquidity position. Between April 1, 2011 and April 1, 2012, its average cash on accounts reached Bulgarian lev (BGN) 6.8 million. In our base case, we expect the city's cash levels to remain broadly the same during 2012, continuing to comfortably exceed its debt service falling due within the next 12 months. We estimate this at about BGN4.2 million, including the city's planned short-term bridge funding from FLAG of about BGN2.5 million in 2012. Nevertheless, we expect the city's liquidity position to remain volatile, as its cash holdings are small and future exposure to short-term debt is difficult to predict. Stara Zagora's access to external liquidity also remains limited in the context of Bulgaria's relatively weak banking sector and shallow capital market. Standard & Poor's assigns a Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of '7' to the Bulgarian domestic banking sector (1 being the lowest risk, 10 being the highest; see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessments," published Aug. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Recovery analysis We rate Stara Zagora's senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. The '3' recovery rating on this debt indicates our expectation of a "meaningful" recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a payment default. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that, due to economic recovery in Bulgaria and widening revenue-raising capacity, the city will be able to address its infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation and without its liquidity position deteriorating. In our base-case scenario, we assume the city will achieve consistent operating surpluses and modest deficits after capital accounts during 2012-2014. We could raise the rating within the next year if, in line with our upside scenario, better cost controls and higher capital revenues pave the way for very strong budgetary performance with consistent surpluses after capital accounts and tax-supported debt below 30% of operating revenues in 2012-2014. We could lower the rating within the next year if local economic growth prospects significantly weakened, in line with our downside scenario, and if the city's management failed to adjust its spending accordingly. Ratings List Upgraded To From Stara Zagora (City of) Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/-- BB/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured BB+ BB Recovery Rating 3