June 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings for NVR, Inc.
(NYSE:NVR), including the company's long-term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows this release.
The ratings and Outlook for NVR reflect the strong credit protection measures,
solid free cash flow generation and balance sheet liquidity that results from
its unique operating model. The ratings also reflect NVR's capacity to withstand
a meaningful housing downturn and manage effectively in an often challenging
housing environment. The cyclical nature of homebuilding is reflected in the
ratings as are NVR's relatively heavy exposure to Washington D.C. and Baltimore
markets. Fitch also takes into account NVR's track record through the past few
recessions, and its, at times, active share repurchase program.
The ratings also consider NVR's modest debt, solid liquidity position and
Fitch's level of confidence with regard to its' operating model under various
economic conditions. FFO interest coverage of 200.6 times (x), no current debt
and extensive liquidity (cash and equivalents) are supportive of the 'BBB+'
rating level.
NVR utilizes an operating model in which land is primarily controlled through
rolling options with fixed deposits sourced from independent land developers.
Land is not purchased until construction is set to begin. As a consequence, NVR
occasionally may be able to participate in land appreciation, while minimizing
capital outlays. This enables NVR to significantly reduce the risk of downside
volatility.
On a limited basis NVR has acquired several raw parcels of land to be developed
into finished lots. This does not represent a change in NVR's disciplined
approach in controlling finished lots through options. However, it is
representative of several unique strategic opportunities presented by the recent
difficult market conditions.
Over 80% of NVR's inventory is represented by relatively liquid pre-sold work in
process that is less vulnerable to significant declines in value in periods of
economic stress. In a downturn, write-downs would primarily be limited to
forfeiture of option deposits, a fraction of total land value (typically 5% -
10%). Alternatively, NVR seeks to renegotiate option contracts to realign the
proposed land purchase price with prevailing market conditions, thereby averting
severe margin compression.
NVR's short-dated inventory position turns over rapidly (about four-to-five
times), enhancing operating cash flow. NVR's inventory turnover ratios are
consistently and considerably higher than those of its peers. Even with a severe
drop in deliveries from the cyclical high, NVR continues to generate significant
levels of cash relative to financial obligations and reinvestment prospects.
This gives NVR the capacity to manage its capital structure.
As a consequence, NVR has historically been an aggressive purchaser of its
stock, buying back approximately $3.1 billion of its stock from 2001 through
2007. From fourth quarter-2007 (4Q'07) through 1Q'10, NVR refrained from buying
its stock.
NVR resumed share repurchase activity later in 2010 buying $417.1 million.
During 2011, NVR purchased $666.6 million of stock. NVR did not repurchase stock
during the 1Q'12. As of March 31, 2012, NVR had $319.9 million remaining under
its share repurchase authorization program. Fitch expects NVR will remain
disciplined in its share repurchase activity in the period ahead, especially
during intervals when the housing industry is challenged.
NVR ended 1Q'12 with $567.9 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
and no recourse debt. NVR did have $2.3 million of non-recourse debt related to
a consolidated variable interest entity. NVR's $133.4 million 5% senior notes
matured on June 15, 2010. Fitch believes that NVR will, at some point,
opportunistically access the debt capital markets. However, Fitch views this as
unlikely to happen in the short term because NVR still has a significant cash
balance.
Effective Oct. 27, 2010, NVR voluntarily terminated its $300 million unsecured
revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on Dec. 6, 2010. Fitch
also expects NVR to at some time re-establish a credit facility. That said, NVR
figures to even then keep more cash on the balance sheet than in the past.
Due to its operating model, NVR is reliant on third party land developers to
prepare finished lots and sell them under option to NVR. This strategy may
restrict growth only to markets where such a strategy is viable. However, NVR
has expanded its strategy to five new markets over the past four years. By
establishing a significant presence in its markets, NVR positions itself as the
preferred land purchaser and forges relationships with key local developers.
Fitch believes that, if options were to become unattainable in NVR's markets,
bondholders would be well protected due to the strong cash flow dynamics of
NVR's model. Without land reinvestment requirements, NVR produces significant
cash with which to retire its debt. For the latest 12-month period as of March
31, 2012, NVR generated $101.3 million of cash from operations. Fitch expects
NVR to be solidly cash flow positive in 2012.
Builder and investor enthusiasm have for the most part surged so far in 2012.
However, housing metrics have not entirely kept pace. Year-over-year comparisons
have been consistently, solidly positive, but month-to-month the statistics
(single-family starts, new home and existing home sales) have been erratic and,
at times, below expectations. However, these macro numbers in May were generally
positive: single-family starts (+3.2%), new home sales (+7.6%) and existing home
sales (-1.5%).
Home prices have also been more encouraging of late, turning positive for some
series: FHFA +1.8% March, CoreLogic +2.2% April (excluding distressed +2.6%
April), Lender Processing Services (LPS) +0.9% March, and Case-Shiller's 20-city
price index (+1.3%) in April. Also, in any case, for the large public
homebuilders spring has so far been a resounding success. As Fitch noted in the
past, the housing recovery will likely occur in fits and starts.
Fitch has raised its housing forecasts for 2012 since the beginning of the year.
However, the forecast still assumes a relatively modest rise off a very low
bottom. Fitch forecasts single-family housing starts to increase about 12%, with
single-family new home sales to expand approximately 10%.
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad housing market trends as
well as company-specific activity, such as
--Trends in land and development spending;
--General inventory levels;
--Speculative inventory activity (including the impact of high cancellation
rates on such activity);
--Gross and net new order activity;
--Debt levels;
--Free cash flow trends and uses; and
--NVR's cash position.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings for NVR with a Stable Outlook.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issuers' (June 12, 2007).
