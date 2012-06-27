Overview -- Germany-based holding company Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH's (Haniel) loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has exceeded the level commensurate with our 'BB+' long-term rating for several weeks. -- Haniel's current low asset valuation compared with pre-crisis levels leads us to believe that management is presently unlikely to take serious action to reduce the LTV ratio. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term rating on Haniel to 'BB' from 'BB+'. -- The stable outlook reflects Haniel's adequate liquidity and our view that the company's LTV ratio should remain at about 45% in the near term. Rating Action On June 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Germany-based holding company Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH (Haniel) to 'BB' from 'BB+', and affirmed its short-term corporate credit rating at 'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on Haniel's senior unsecured notes to 'BB' from 'BB+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. We also lowered the issue rating on subsidiary Haniel Finance B.V.'s subordinated hybrid notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We have revised the recovery rating to '5' from '6', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects Haniel's higher leverage, measured by its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio on a spot-price basis, than the level we deem commensurate with our 'BB+' long-term rating. Following a prolonged decline in the stock markets, and in spite of slightly reduced net debt, Haniel's LTV ratio has fluctuated around and above our 40% ceiling for the past few weeks--peaking at close to 50%--without triggering any immediate, serious corporate action to reduce net debt. On June 25, 2012, we estimated that the market value of Haniel's portfolio had fallen to about EUR5.4 billion, with stable unlisted asset values compared with March 31, 2012. Assuming current outstanding parent company net debt of about EUR2.4 billion, the LTV ratio was about 44%. This is above our 40% ceiling for the rating. All other things being equal, for example no divestments or change in unlisted asset valuations, we calculate that it would take an equity market rebound of close to 10%, or a reduction in net debt of EUR200 million to bring Haniel's LTV ratio back to within the confines of our leverage target for the 'BB+' rating on that date. Haniel may find it difficult to sustainably reduce its LTV ratio in the near term, as this would require substantial asset divestment at current valuations. We believe that management may not undertake sizable disposals soon because the company has said its current asset valuations are low. Economic uncertainty in the eurozone suggests that any rebound in today's equity prices would be subdued. That said, we note that the company took some measures last year to reduce net debt, albeit on a lower scale than would have been necessary to build some financial flexibility within the 'BB+' rating. The ratings on Haniel reconcile our view of its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. The ratings are primarily constrained by the high exposure of Haniel's portfolio companies to Europe, and some asset concentration on food wholesaler and electronics retailer Metro AG (BBB/Negative/A-2). Also weighing on the ratings are the challenges Celesio AG (unrated) faces in its pharmacy and healthcare service operations. Although about 80% of Haniel's total portfolio is listed, we view the company's controlling or majority stakes as less tradable than more limited equity ownerships, constraining liquidity to some extent. These weaknesses are mitigated by the overall adequate credit quality of Haniel's subsidiaries, and its controlling stakes providing the company with influence on their strategic decisions. In addition, management's conservative financial policy translates into good liquidity and cash generation at parent company level, underpinned by long-dated debt maturities and modest dividend payout to shareholders. Liquidity The short-term rating is 'B'. We view Haniel's liquidity as firmly established in our "adequate" category, as defined by our criteria. We anticipate that its sources of liquidity will cover its liquidity needs for the next 12 months in excess of our 1.2x ceiling. We estimate that total liquidity sources amounted to about EUR1.8 billion on March 31, 2012, including: -- EUR1.0 billion in undrawn committed lines available beyond March 2013, not including financial covenants; and -- Dividend from portfolio companies amounting to about EUR250 million. This compares with the company's potential liquidity uses of about EUR0.7 billion over the next 12 months to March 2013, which include: -- Short-term debt maturities amounting to about EUR420 million, with EUR120 million coming due in the subsequent 12 months; -- Operating expenses of EUR50 million to EUR60 million; -- Net interest expenses of EUR150 million; and -- A dividend payout to shareholders of about EUR50 million. Recovery analysis Haniel's EUR1.0 billion (EUR756 million currently outstanding), EUR500 million, and EUR400 million unsecured notes due 2014, 2017, and 2018, are rated 'BB', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings on these instruments are '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. In accordance with our criteria, although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are capped at '3'. The recovery rating on the EUR32 million zero-coupon subordinated hybrids notes (EUR30 million currently outstanding) issued by Haniel Finance is '5' indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of payment default. The issue rating is two notches lower than the long-term corporate credit rating on Haniel at 'B+.' The downward notching is greater than the standard one notch under our recovery rating scale because of the optional deferability of interest on the hybrid notes. The issue and recovery ratings are supported by our view that Haniel's portfolio is composed of three listed companies of satisfactory credit quality--Metro, Celesio, and business-to-business direct marketing company TAKKT AG (not rated). The ratings are constrained by the notes' unsecured nature and very low documentary protection against further debt being raised. We assume that the notes rank pari passu between themselves. Recovery prospects for the rated notes are supported by our assumption that, in a default, Haniel would most likely be liquidated, since the bulk of the portfolio is listed. In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Our hypothetical scenario includes a decline in the portfolio value of about 55% from the current level, combined with a marked decrease in dividend inflows to Haniel from subsidiaries. This scenario would lead to a default in 2014, triggered by the group's inability to refinance its outstanding EUR756 million unsecured bonds maturing that year. Haniel is based and headquartered in Germany. We consider Germany to be a relatively creditor-friendly jurisdiction for senior secured creditors (see "Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In Germany," published on March 15, 2007, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). After simulating a 55% decline in asset value, we estimate that the stressed portfolio value at the point of default would be about EUR2.6 billion. After deducting priority liabilities comprising mainly enforcement costs, residual value available to unsecured debtholders would be about EUR2.4 billion. At default, we assume EUR1.7 billion of unsecured notes outstanding (including notes and six months of prepetition interest). In accordance with our criteria, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are capped at '3', although debt coverage exceeds the 50%-70% range. Our criteria states that unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with a corporate credit rating of 'BB-' or higher is generally capped at '3'. This is to account for the risk that their recovery prospects run a greater risk of being impaired by the issuance of additional priority (bank loans for example as they are not covered by the definition of the negative pledge) or pari passu debt prior to default (see "Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt," published on Aug. 10, 2009). At default, we expect EUR31 million of subordinated hybrid notes outstanding (including six months of prepetition interests). In accordance with our criteria, the recovery rating on the subordinated hybrid notes is capped at '5', although debt coverage exceeds the 10%-30% range. Our criteria states that we need to apply a one-notch differential for subordination and an additional one-notch differential for the optional deferability of interest (or capital, in the accrual period; see "Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition," Sept. 15, 2008). Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Haniel will maintain a significant financial risk profile, with an LTV ratio of about 45%. Given the company's current limited flexibility with regard to our threshold, our base-case scenario anticipates that acquisitions will be pre-financed to a large extent by disposals. We understand from the company that our expectation is consistent with the "Haniel 2020" plan's objectives for asset rotation. We would consider a negative rating action if Haniel were unable or unwilling, and showing rising risk tolerance, to manage its LTV ratio within our rating threshold for the current 'BB' rating. Evidence of Haniel's LTV ratio sustainably falling well below 40% would be a prerequisite to a positive rating action. A decrease in the LTV ratio could be caused by a reduction of net debt supported by dividend inflows or divestments. It could also result from potentially higher asset valuations, especially if the operations of Haniel's subsidiaries improved, including, for example, stronger margins and sales growth. Ratings List Downgraded To From Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB+/Stable/B Senior Unsecured EUR1 bil 6.75% med-term nts due BB BB+ 10/23/2014 Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR500 mil 5.875% med-term nts due BB BB+ 02/01/2017 Recovery Rating 3 3 EUR400 mil 6.25% bonds due BB BB+ 02/08/2018 Recovery Rating 3 3 Haniel Finance B.V. Junior Subordinated * B+ BB- Recovery Rating 5 6 *Guaranteed by Franz Haniel & Cie GmbH 