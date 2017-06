BRIEF-Euronext May avg daily transaction value at cash order book up 42.8 pct at EUR 8.47 bln

* ‍MAY 2017 AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 8,471 MILLION, UP +42.8% COMPARED TO MAY 2016 AND STABLE (+0.2%) FROM PREVIOUS MONTH​