(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 14 Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected rating of 'BB-(exp)' to Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.'s (GOL) proposed perpetual bonds. These notes will be issued through GOL's wholly owned subsidiary, VRG Linhas Aereas S.A. (VRG), and will be unconditionally guaranteed by GOL. The target amount of the proposed issuance is in the range of USD100 million to USD150 million; the final amount of the issuance will depend on market conditions. Proceeds from the proposed issuance will be used to refinance existing debt and general corporate purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch currently rates GOL and the company's fully owned subsidiaries as follows: --Foreign and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB-'; --Long-term national rating 'A-(bra)'; --USD200 million perpetual bonds 'BB-.; VRG Linhas Aereas S.A.: --Foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR 'BB-'; --Long-term national rating 'A-(bra)'; --BRL500 million of senior unsecured debentures due in 2017 'A-(bra)'. GOL Finance, a company incorporated with limited liability in the Cayman Islands: --Foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; --Local currency IDR 'BB-'. --USD200 million of senior notes 2017 at 'BB-'; --USD300 million of senior notes 2020 at 'BB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. GOL's ratings continue to reflect the company's significant market share position in the Brazilian airline sector and its business strategy of focusing its operations primarily on the Brazilian domestic market. The company is exposed to fuel cost volatility and other industry-related risks, such as revenue volatility, high operating leverage and increasing competition. The ratings incorporate the high degree of sensitivity of GOL's operations to changes in the macroeconomic scenario. Ratings are under pressure due to deterioration in the company's credit profile beyond Fitch's expectations previously incorporated in the ratings. Considering the trends in oil prices, the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar, and yields and load factors in the Brazilian domestic market, Fitch expects to see further deterioration in the company's net leverage during fourth quarter 2011 (4Q'11), reaching levels of around 9.0 times (x) by the end of December 2011. Fitch is currently closely monitoring GOL's financial performance. A negative rating action may be likely absent a significant recovery in the company's operational results during the first and second quarters of 2012. The company's leverage and other financial metrics deteriorated during the six months ended September 2011 due to lower cash flow generation, measured by EBITDAR, resulting from growing fuel cost, which represents approximately 40% of its operating costs. Revenue declines were driven primarily by increasing competition, resulting in a negative trend in domestic yields. In addition, the negative trend in the Brazilian real relative to the U.S. dollar further exacerbated the deterioration of GOL's leverage, as approximately 90% of the company's revenues are denominated in local currency, while approximately 60% of the company's total costs and 80% of the company's total debt are denominated in U.S. dollars. GOL's cash generation as measured by EBITDAR was BRL942 million during the last-12-month (LTM) period ended Sept. 2011, a decline of 39% versus the LTM period ended in March 2011. The company had approximately BRL8.1 billion in total adjusted debt at the end of September 2011 versus BRL7.3 billion at the end of March 2011. The company's net leverage, as measured by total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR ratio, was 7.1x at the end of September 2011 versus 3.6x at the end of March 2011. Increasing financial leverage is partially mitigated by adequate liquidity and Fitch sees GOL's refinancing risk as low at this time. The company ended 3Q'11 with an adequate cash position of BRL1.5 billion, representing approximately 20% of the company's LTM revenues. In addition, GOL maintains a manageable debt maturity schedule - incorporating on a pro forma basis debt related to recently acquired Webjet Linhas Aereas S.A. (WebJet) - with due debt payments of BRL112 million and BRL260 million during 4Q'11 and 2012, respectively. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)