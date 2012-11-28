Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Province of Pescara's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BBB+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Negative. The rating action affects financial debt outstanding of about EUR100m, including EUR56m of bonds, and future direct borrowing. The ratings reflect Pescara's high debt burden and the expected tight control over spending to counter increasing budgetary pressure stemming from national government fiscal adjustment. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of a weakening debt-service coverage ratio over the medium term. A lack of spending restraint, causing a deeper-than-expected weakening of the budgetary performance, or an unexpected growth of debt burden could be negative for the rating. Conversely, a substantial reduction of debt and stronger-than-expected debt service coverage could be positive for the rating. The high debt burden of about EUR100m at end-2011, or around 200% of Fitch-adjusted current revenue, makes Pescara particularly vulnerable to external shocks like a sharp decline in car-related taxes or a further reduction in state subsidies. The national fiscal adjustment will translate into lower state subsidies for the province, with Fitch estimating a cumulative cut of around EUR6m-EUR7m by 2013. Pescara's 3.5% hikes in car insurance tax (EUR3m) from 2012 will partially offset lower subsidies, thus contributing to stabilising its revenue at just above EUR40m over the medium term. Fitch expects operating margins to decline to 18% (EUR7m) by 2013, from 24% on average in 2009-2011, covering debt servicing by about 0.7x. Salary freezes and turnover control should stabilise spending at the 2009-2011 average, despite expected inflation of 2.5%. Fitch views tight control of spending as the administration's main future challenge, especially as subsidies diminish and the budget is increasingly rigid with personnel and interest costs accounting for 50% of spending. With declining state and regional capital subsidies and growing limits to new borrowing imposed by the national government, Fitch expects Pescara's capital spending to average EUR12m in 2012-2013, down from about EUR25m in 2007-2011. Under Fitch's scenario, capital revenue and own resources should cover 60% of compressed EUR25m total investment in 2012-2013. Lower investment and the growing constraints imposed by internal stability pact rules are likely to translate into balanced budgets in 2012-2013. The sound cash position (EUR20m) covers around 2x the projected debt service requirement for 2013. Fitch expects liquidity to be about EUR10m in 2013 as tighter internal stability pact rules should act as a constraint on Pescara's intention to accelerate payments to suppliers. From 2014, Pescara should merge with the nearby Province of Chieti to comply with the recently-enacted law-decree 188/2012, which restructures the Italian provincial system. Although some of current provincial responsibilities and related funding might be transferred to the region or municipalities, the credit profile of the resulting entity should not change dramatically, in Fitch's view, as the two merging provinces have a similar budget size and high debt burden. However, the merger offers scope to improve future operating performances as the overlapping of administrative functions gives room to implement rationalisation measures over the medium term. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012 and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria', dated 17 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States