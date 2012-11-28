Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria's (BCR) Long- and Short-term secured ratings at 'BBB' and 'F3' respectively. The Outlook on the Long-term rating is Negative. The affirmation is despite traffic performance on BCR's toll road network concession significantly underperforming Fitch's 2011 rating case, and takes into account the positive steps BCR has made during 2012 with respect to its financial position. The company has raised over EUR680m in new long-term debt covering its upcoming EUR500m 2013 bond maturity. The Negative Outlook reflects the risk that further contractions in domestic Portuguese economic activity and/or traffic on BCR's toll road concession would likely have an adverse effect on BCR's operational and financial profile. It further reflects the risk of management either being unable or choosing not to reduce net debt/EBITDA below the trigger covenant level by December 2013 following the anticipated covenant breach in December 2012. BCR has managed to close four separate debt financings over the past 12 months: - March 2012: EUR63.5m fixed rate private placement maturing March 2015 - July 2012: EUR225m fixed rate retail bond maturing December 2014 - July 2012: EUR100m private placement maturing January 2032, paying a fixed rate years one to five and a CPI-linked coupon thereafter - October 2012: EUR300m fixed rate medium term note maturing October 2018 Fitch considers BCR's proactive debt raising activity over the past year as a positive development, ensuring it has been able to access markets sometimes open to it only for short periods. In particular, Fitch notes that the company raised both retail bond debt and index-linked debt for the first time. The previously untapped retail bond market, made up of individual Portuguese savers, could provide BCR with an additional funding source in the future. Fitch considers a moderate index-linked debt exposure to be appropriate for BCR given its powers to raise tariffs annually by CPI, as defined in the concession agreement. As a result of this debt raising activity, short-term refinancing risk relating to its EUR500m 2013 bond maturity has been alleviated, and the diversified maturities of newly-raised debt reflects an improvement in the company's debt profile. While in Fitch's rating case maturities from December 2014 and beyond are not yet covered, BCR's successful debt-raising efforts in unfavourable conditions during 2012 give comfort that it will be proactive in covering this position sufficiently far in advance not to raise significant concerns. Nevertheless, in order to do so, BCR will need to remain focused on actively managing its liquidity profile. From an operational perspective 2012 has been a difficult year. During the first nine months, traffic on its concession was 14.4% down on the same period in 2011, and was 23.4% below its Q108 peak. The sharp traffic contraction in 2012 so far reflects the effect of austerity measures taken by the Portuguese government over the past two years feeding through to the real economy in the form of changing consumer activity. Notably, commuter traffic on the concession has remained relatively resilient, while longer-distance leisure traffic has dramatically fallen. It is not yet clear how a continued stagnation of the Portuguese economy will affect toll road traffic in the country. Fitch takes comfort from BCR's debt structure, which restricts the amount of net debt the company can maintain depending on operational performance. It is anticipated that BCR will breach its net debt/EBITDA ratio lock-up covenant in December 2012. This breach will have no operational impact since the company is already in lock-up. However, Fitch expects BCR will still be motivated to deleverage and cure the covenant breach, to facilitate dividend payouts as soon as it is allowed to and, furthermore, to ensure it does not risk approaching its event of default covenant threshold. More generally, the breach of the covenant is not a credit issue in itself, but Fitch considers this trigger represents the high end of leverage for the current rating. Fitch's rating case anticipates annualised average daily traffic on the concession to fall to 16,000 in 2013 and 2014 from its current level of 16,300 before then slowly growing. Under this case, BCR is able to deleverage to below the dividend lock-up level by the end of 2013 (6.5x Net Debt/EBITDA. However, if traffic falls more sharply, BCR's leverage may still be above this ratio in December 2013. In such a scenario, or if net debt/EBITDA falls to below the trigger threshold within the next year but further trigger covenant breaches in the future are anticipated, Fitch would expect to downgrade BCR's ratings. Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action on BCR's debt for the foreseeable future, since it would need to be preceded by a sustained improvement in Portuguese economic conditions and a return to a sustained traffic growth trend on BCR's concession. Applicable criteria, 'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', dated 11 July 2012, and 'Rating Criteria for Toll Roads, Bridges and Tunnels', dated 2 August 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 