Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar National Bank's (QNB) forthcoming
senior fixed rate note issue an expected rating of 'A+' (exp).
The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
Fitch has also simultaneously assigned a final Long-term Rating of 'A+' and
Short-term Rating of 'F1' to QNB's USD7.5bn Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme.
The proposed five-year senior fixed rate notes will be issued under the MTN
programme. The issuer is QNB Finance Ltd, a Cayman Islands registered company,
wholly owned by QNB. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by QNB.
The ratings of the senior notes and the programme are driven by QNB's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'/Stable and Short-term IDR of 'F1'. A full
list of ratings is available at www.fitchratings.com
QNB is the largest bank in Qatar and one of the largest in the region. It has an
estimated 45% domestic market share of loans and deposits. The bank is 50%-owned
by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and is
listed on the Qatar Exchange. QNB has an extensive presence outside Qatar. Its
strategy remains focused on organic and international expansion.
