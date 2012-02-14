(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar National Bank's (QNB) forthcoming senior fixed rate note issue an expected rating of 'A+' (exp). The final rating will be contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Fitch has also simultaneously assigned a final Long-term Rating of 'A+' and Short-term Rating of 'F1' to QNB's USD7.5bn Medium Term Note (MTN) Programme. The proposed five-year senior fixed rate notes will be issued under the MTN programme. The issuer is QNB Finance Ltd, a Cayman Islands registered company, wholly owned by QNB. The notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by QNB. The ratings of the senior notes and the programme are driven by QNB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+'/Stable and Short-term IDR of 'F1'. A full list of ratings is available at www.fitchratings.com QNB is the largest bank in Qatar and one of the largest in the region. It has an estimated 45% domestic market share of loans and deposits. The bank is 50%-owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and is listed on the Qatar Exchange. QNB has an extensive presence outside Qatar. Its strategy remains focused on organic and international expansion. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)