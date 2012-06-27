(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 27 - The first phase of the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Mobility Fund could represent important capital spending potential for regional operators, according to a Fitch Ratings report entitled 'Telecommunications Regulatory Register'.

The report addresses the topics of Phase one of the Mobility Fund, as well as DISH Network Corp. and the proposed AWS-4 spectrum band and changes at the FCC. The goal of the Mobility Fund (a small part of the FCC's larger Connect America Fund plan) is to ensure availability of wireless broadband to areas that would not otherwise be served. The first phase of the Mobility Fund is to provide $300 million of one-time support to accelerate wireless broadband deployment. Applications to bid on eligible service tracts can be filed starting June 27 and will be accepted until July 11. Support will be awarded to winners based on the lowest bid amounts to serve a minimum of 75% of the road miles in an eligible census tract. Winning bidders must deploy either 3G service in two years or 4G service in three years of the award.

