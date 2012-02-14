Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK cable company Virgin Media
Inc.'s (Virgin Media) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+',
and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed all of Virgin
Media's instrument ratings, as detailed at the end of this release. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable.
Virgin Media's key strength is its "second-incumbent" qualities in the UK and
its strong market share within its geographic footprint. Fitch believes that
Virgin Media's hybrid fibre co-axial network should retain its superior speed
advantage over the incumbent's network for a number of years yet, a significant
contributing factor to the company's rating. In addition, the company is
delivering strong operating leverage, growing free cash flow despite slowing
customer and revenue growth.
"The Virgin Media management team is shifting its focus in the Consumer segment
to improving average revenue per user and customer retention. Together with the
potential opportunity in the Business segment, this should enable the company to
deliver low single-digit revenue growth over the medium-term," says Damien Chew,
Senior Director in Fitch's TMT team in London. "Continued investment in 2012 to
maintain its network advantage should underpin Virgin Media's competitive
position over the longer-term as BT deploys its fibre network."
Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action unless the company shows
greater financial discipline, such as significantly lowering its current net
leverage target of 3x. There would also need to be evidence of a strong and
sustainable improvement in Virgin Media's competitive position in the highly
competitive UK triple-play services market.
Negative rating action could result if operating trends deteriorated, such as
falling average revenue per user (ARPU), increasing churn and customer-related
bad debt levels over a period of two-three quarters, leading to significant
deterioration in revenue and profits. A lack of progress in deleveraging, with
Fitch's expectations of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage
remaining at around 3.5x over the medium term, would also put pressure on Virgin
Media's ratings. FFO adjusted net leverage was 3.6x at the end of 2011.
The notching applied to Virgin Media's instrument ratings is unchanged. The
'BBB-' rated Virgin Media Investment Holdings (VMIH) senior secured bank
facility and senior secured bonds are rated one notch above the IDR, with the
senior unsecured bonds rated in line with the IDR. Fitch is comfortable with the
current level of senior secured debt at Virgin Media, which was 2.2x EBITDA at
the end of 2011 (at hedged rates, including capital leases). However, the
current notching of instrument ratings in the capital structure could be
reviewed if there was a sustained increase in senior secured leverage.
The company's 2018 and 2021 senior secured notes have release of security and
guarantee provisions while these notes are rated investment grade. These depend
on the continued existence of similar guarantees for other senior secured
creditors, namely bank debt. Fitch does not anticipate this will change in the
medium term.
Virgin Media has a healthy liquidity position. It ended December 2011 with
GBP300m in cash and an undrawn GBP450m revolving credit facility. Its earliest
debt maturity is in June 2015, when its GBP750m bank facility comes due.
Virgin Media's competitive positioning is built on its strong network position
in its geographical footprint covering half of UK households and businesses.
Virgin Media's higher speed broadband packages and its interactive TV offering
should continue to support modest ARPU increases, with its mobile offering and
services to UK businesses providing additional sources of revenue and profit
growth.
The following instrument ratings have been affirmed:
VMIH senior secured facilities affirmed at 'BBB-'
Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc 2018 senior secured bonds affirmed at 'BBB-'
Virgin Media Finance Plc 2014, 2016 and 2109 senior notes affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Virgin Media Finance PLC's ratings were unsolicited and have been provided by
Fitch as a service to investors.
The other ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and
therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Virgin Media.
