Feb 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK cable company Virgin Media Inc.'s (Virgin Media) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+', and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The agency has also affirmed all of Virgin Media's instrument ratings, as detailed at the end of this release. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Virgin Media's key strength is its "second-incumbent" qualities in the UK and its strong market share within its geographic footprint. Fitch believes that Virgin Media's hybrid fibre co-axial network should retain its superior speed advantage over the incumbent's network for a number of years yet, a significant contributing factor to the company's rating. In addition, the company is delivering strong operating leverage, growing free cash flow despite slowing customer and revenue growth. "The Virgin Media management team is shifting its focus in the Consumer segment to improving average revenue per user and customer retention. Together with the potential opportunity in the Business segment, this should enable the company to deliver low single-digit revenue growth over the medium-term," says Damien Chew, Senior Director in Fitch's TMT team in London. "Continued investment in 2012 to maintain its network advantage should underpin Virgin Media's competitive position over the longer-term as BT deploys its fibre network." Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action unless the company shows greater financial discipline, such as significantly lowering its current net leverage target of 3x. There would also need to be evidence of a strong and sustainable improvement in Virgin Media's competitive position in the highly competitive UK triple-play services market. Negative rating action could result if operating trends deteriorated, such as falling average revenue per user (ARPU), increasing churn and customer-related bad debt levels over a period of two-three quarters, leading to significant deterioration in revenue and profits. A lack of progress in deleveraging, with Fitch's expectations of funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage remaining at around 3.5x over the medium term, would also put pressure on Virgin Media's ratings. FFO adjusted net leverage was 3.6x at the end of 2011. The notching applied to Virgin Media's instrument ratings is unchanged. The 'BBB-' rated Virgin Media Investment Holdings (VMIH) senior secured bank facility and senior secured bonds are rated one notch above the IDR, with the senior unsecured bonds rated in line with the IDR. Fitch is comfortable with the current level of senior secured debt at Virgin Media, which was 2.2x EBITDA at the end of 2011 (at hedged rates, including capital leases). However, the current notching of instrument ratings in the capital structure could be reviewed if there was a sustained increase in senior secured leverage. The company's 2018 and 2021 senior secured notes have release of security and guarantee provisions while these notes are rated investment grade. These depend on the continued existence of similar guarantees for other senior secured creditors, namely bank debt. Fitch does not anticipate this will change in the medium term. Virgin Media has a healthy liquidity position. It ended December 2011 with GBP300m in cash and an undrawn GBP450m revolving credit facility. Its earliest debt maturity is in June 2015, when its GBP750m bank facility comes due. Virgin Media's competitive positioning is built on its strong network position in its geographical footprint covering half of UK households and businesses. Virgin Media's higher speed broadband packages and its interactive TV offering should continue to support modest ARPU increases, with its mobile offering and services to UK businesses providing additional sources of revenue and profit growth. The following instrument ratings have been affirmed: VMIH senior secured facilities affirmed at 'BBB-' Virgin Media Secured Finance Plc 2018 senior secured bonds affirmed at 'BBB-' Virgin Media Finance Plc 2014, 2016 and 2109 senior notes affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michael Dunning Managing Director +44 20 3530 1178 Committee Chairperson Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Virgin Media Finance PLC's ratings were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. The other ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Ratings Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch has conducted a Rating Assessment Service for Virgin Media. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology